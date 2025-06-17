Home / Companies / Start Ups / Zepto scales fresh supply chain, sells 22 lakh units daily in May

Zepto quadruples daily fresh produce sales to 22.1 lakh units in May by sourcing directly from farmers via 70+ hubs and using tech to optimise procurement and delivery

Zepto
Sharing the vision for the future, Palicha said fruits and vegetables are the largest category of consumption in the country, and the company aims to build a world-class supply chain at a larger scale over the next 10 years. (Photo: Reuters)
Udisha Srivastav Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 6:13 PM IST
Quick commerce platform Zepto has scaled its fresh produce category, which comprises fruits and vegetables, fourfold in a year. The company sold 22.1 lakh units of produce per day in May this year, compared to 6.4 lakh units sold per day in the corresponding period last year, the co-founder and chief executive of the platform said in a post on LinkedIn.
 
“Last month, Zepto’s supply chain team hit a huge milestone — 22 lakh units of fruits and vegetables sold per day (up from 6.4 lakh last year)! This volume represents one of the largest and most sophisticated fresh supply chains in the country today,” Palicha wrote. 
 
According to the company, a few long-standing challenges in the retail of fresh produce include the overpresence of intermediaries, unpredictable pricing and poor quality produce. However, the company said it could scale because it now works directly with farmers across more than 70 collection centres where produce is graded, packed and dispatched.
 
“Zepto has achieved this scale through direct sourcing, tech-led procurement and smart last-mile handling — making fresh produce not just faster, but more accessible and affordable. Zepto works directly with thousands of farmers across 70+ collection centres — strategically located hubs where produce is graded, packed and dispatched within 12 hours of harvest,” the company said in a statement.
 
Sharing the vision for the future, Palicha said fruits and vegetables are the largest category of consumption in the country, and the company aims to build a world-class supply chain at a larger scale over the next 10 years.
 
Zepto’s Bloom app, a proprietary sourcing intelligence platform, offers real-time mandi price benchmarks, automated vendor scoring and dynamic procurement planning. “This gives farmers transparency, better pricing power and predictability, all of which were missing in the traditional mandi system,” the company said.
 

Topics :ZeptoStartupStartups

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

