Zepto scales fresh supply chain, sells 22 lakh units daily in May

Quick commerce platform Zepto has scaled its fresh produce category, which comprises fruits and vegetables, fourfold in a year. The company sold 22.1 lakh units of produce per day in May this year, compared to 6.4 lakh units sold per day in the corresponding period last year, the co-founder and chief executive of the platform said in a post on LinkedIn.

ALSO READ: Bata Group names Panos Mytaros global CEO, replacing Sandeep Kataria “Last month, Zepto’s supply chain team hit a huge milestone — 22 lakh units of fruits and vegetables sold per day (up from 6.4 lakh last year)! This volume represents one of the largest and most sophisticated fresh supply chains in the country today,” Palicha wrote.

According to the company, a few long-standing challenges in the retail of fresh produce include the overpresence of intermediaries, unpredictable pricing and poor quality produce. However, the company said it could scale because it now works directly with farmers across more than 70 collection centres where produce is graded, packed and dispatched. “Zepto has achieved this scale through direct sourcing, tech-led procurement and smart last-mile handling — making fresh produce not just faster, but more accessible and affordable. Zepto works directly with thousands of farmers across 70+ collection centres — strategically located hubs where produce is graded, packed and dispatched within 12 hours of harvest,” the company said in a statement.