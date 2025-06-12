Operator-led startups outpace peers in funding speed and deal size

In India’s startup ecosystem, there is rising momentum for operator-led companies, as between 2022 and 2024, 238 former operators transitioned from scaling businesses to founding their own ventures.

Tracxn data commissioned by early-stage startup investor RTP Global shows that operator-led startups outperform peers in funding speed, investment size and success rates.

As of 20 March 2025, 11.2 per cent of operator-led startups founded in 2022 reached the Seed stage, compared to 4.4 per cent across the broader ecosystem. The momentum continued for operator-led startups founded in 2023 (12.6 per cent vs 2.7 per cent) and 2024 (8.1 per cent vs 1.5 per cent).

The report, commissioned by early-stage venture capital firm RTP Global, adds that the surge is likely driven by a blend of factors, including liquidity from ESOP buybacks, a desire for fresh challenges, returning US talent and the impact of mass layoffs. OPERATOR-LED STARTUPS

2024 2023 Total Investment $101 Mn $29 Mn Overall Startup Funding 11.5% 6% OPERATOR-LED STARTUPS V/s REST OF INDIA TECH Operator-led Startups Broader Tech Ecosystem Raising In Seed Round Within 12 Months Within 14 Months Seed Round Funding (Avg) $1.56 Mn $1.34 Mn Seed Round Valuations $4.98 Mn $4.48 Mn Series A Funding (Avg) $8.2 Mn $9.6 Mn Series A Valuations $38.5 Mn $21.8 Mn *Data as of 20 Mar 2025 Time period: Between 2022 and 2024 FUNDING RACE: OPERATOR-LED STARTUPS Year Stage Operator-led Startups Broader Tech Ecosystem 2022 Funding 19.4%

7.4% 2022 Seed Stage 11.2% 4.4% 2022 Series A 7.1% 0.3% Year Stage Operator-led Startups Broader Tech Ecosystem 2023 Funding 13.6% 4.9% 2023 Seed Stage 12.6% 2.7% 2023 Series A 1% 0.2% Year Stage Operator-led Startups Broader Tech Ecosystem 2024 Funding 13.5% 2.3% 2024 Seed Stage 8.1% 1.5% 2024 Series A 5.4% 0.1% OPERATOR-LED STARTUPS: SECTOR BREAKUP Sector % of Startups Fintech & Insurtech 16.4% E-commerce & Retail-tech 11.3% Edtech & Learning 8.8% Enterprise Saas 7.1% Healthcare & Life Sciences 6.7% OPERATOR-LED STARTUPS: FUNDING HOTSPOTS Sector Total Funding Amount Fintech & Insurtech $89 Mn