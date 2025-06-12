Home / Companies / Start Ups / Operator-led startups outpace peers in funding speed and deal size

Operator-led startups outpace peers in funding speed and deal size

A Tracxn report commissioned by RTP Global finds operator-led startups outperform others in funding speed, size and Seed-stage success across 2022-24 in India

Startups, Indian startups
premium
Tracxn data commissioned by early-stage startup investor RTP Global shows that operator-led startups outperform peers in funding speed, investment size and success rates. (Image: Shutterstock)
Udisha Srivastav Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In India’s startup ecosystem, there is rising momentum for operator-led companies, as between 2022 and 2024, 238 former operators transitioned from scaling businesses to founding their own ventures.
 
Tracxn data commissioned by early-stage startup investor RTP Global shows that operator-led startups outperform peers in funding speed, investment size and success rates.
 
As of 20 March 2025, 11.2 per cent of operator-led startups founded in 2022 reached the Seed stage, compared to 4.4 per cent across the broader ecosystem. The momentum continued for operator-led startups founded in 2023 (12.6 per cent vs 2.7 per cent) and 2024 (8.1 per cent vs 1.5 per cent). 
 
The report, commissioned by early-stage venture capital firm RTP Global, adds that the surge is likely driven by a blend of factors, including liquidity from ESOP buybacks, a desire for fresh challenges, returning US talent and the impact of mass layoffs. 

OPERATOR-LED STARTUPS 

 
 

2024

2023

Total Investment

$101 Mn

$29 Mn

Overall Startup Funding 

11.5%

6%

 
 

OPERATOR-LED STARTUPS V/s REST OF INDIA TECH 

 
 

Operator-led Startups

Broader Tech Ecosystem

Raising In Seed Round

Within 12 Months

Within 14 Months

Seed Round Funding (Avg)

$1.56 Mn

$1.34 Mn

Seed Round Valuations

$4.98 Mn

$4.48 Mn

Series A Funding (Avg)

$8.2 Mn

$9.6 Mn

Series A Valuations

$38.5 Mn

$21.8 Mn

 
*Data as of 20 Mar 2025
 
Time period: Between 2022 and 2024 

FUNDING RACE: OPERATOR-LED STARTUPS 

 

Year

Stage

Operator-led Startups

Broader Tech Ecosystem

2022

Funding

19.4%

7.4%

2022

Seed Stage

11.2%

4.4%

2022

Series A 

7.1%

0.3%

 

Year

Stage

Operator-led Startups

Broader Tech Ecosystem

2023

Funding

13.6%

4.9%

2023

Seed Stage

12.6%

2.7%

2023

Series A 

1%

0.2%

 

Year

Stage

Operator-led Startups

Broader Tech Ecosystem

2024

Funding

13.5%

2.3%

2024

Seed Stage

8.1%

1.5%

2024

Series A 

5.4%

0.1%

 

OPERATOR-LED STARTUPS: SECTOR BREAKUP

 

Sector

% of Startups

Fintech & Insurtech

16.4%

E-commerce & Retail-tech

11.3%

Edtech & Learning

8.8%

Enterprise Saas

7.1%

Healthcare & Life Sciences

6.7%

 

OPERATOR-LED STARTUPS: FUNDING HOTSPOTS

 

Sector

Total Funding Amount

Fintech & Insurtech

$89 Mn

Energy & Sustainability

$40.3 Mn

Supply Chain & Logistics 

$30 Mn

  *Time period: Between 2022 and 2024

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rapido pilots food delivery in Bengaluru; analysts see limited impact

Premium

Airports become key battleground for cab companies after BluSmart closure

Jobs platform Apna's interview prep tool records 760K AI interviews

Flipkart CEO joins delivery run as firm scales quick-commerce push

Premium

Recur Club eyes early, mid-stage firms for Rs 2,000 crore FY26 bet

Topics :startups in IndiaStartup

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story