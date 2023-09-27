Zepto tops startup list as most preferred workplace among professionals

Quick commerce company Zepto, which recently achieved unicorn status, has claimed the top spot as the preferred workplace among professionals in India's startup landscape, according to a study.

The company had crossed the $1 billion valuation threshold in August this year, ending nearly a year-long unicorn dry spell.

In a close second place as the most preferred workplace is BluSmart, an electric vehicle (EV) ride-hailing firm, followed by fintech company Ditto Insurance, audio series platform Pocket FM, and spacetech startup Skyroot Aerospace, rounding out the top five. These rankings are based on the 2023 LinkedIn Top 25 Indian Startups List, an annual ranking showcasing the emerging companies that professionals aspire to join.

This list considers various factors, including employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement within the company, and the effectiveness of these startups in attracting top-tier talent. Data for this ranking is sourced from over 950 million LinkedIn users.

“It’s truly remarkable that 14 of the 20 startups featured on this year’s list are new entrants, underscoring the immense potential and astonishing pace of innovation in India’s startup space,” said Nirajita Banerjee, head of editorial, LinkedIn India.

Fintech continued to dominate the list, with four of them on it: Ditto Insurance (number 3), Fi (7), Jar (11) and StockGro (14). “This reflects the resilience of the sector and how it remains a bright spot for investors despite challenging market conditions,” the report said.

The list also includes several edtech startups such as GrowthSchool (10), Teachnook (13) and AccioJob (17).