1-Oak's Debut Project Eden@1 Sells Out In 15 Days; Buyers Give Unprecedented Response To Luxury Housing

New Delhi [India], February 24: In a remarkable feat that underscores its global expertise and local appeal, international real estate developer 1-OAK has sold out all 112 units of its newly launched project, Eden@1, in just 15 days. Located in the heart of Lucknow's One-World integrated township on Shaheed Path, Eden@1 has set a new benchmark for luxury living in Uttar Pradesh.

The project's success was celebrated at a grand event held at the Hilton Lucknow on Saturday, themed "Garden of Eden - Live Beyond Walls." The theme encapsulated the essence of a harmonious, nature-inspired living experience, emphasizing that true luxury extends beyond physical spaces to include community, environment, and holistic experiences. The event was attended by top real estate agencies, brokerage firms, and stakeholders, who gathered to witness the unveiling of 1-OAK's vision for the future of urban living.

1-OAK, a globally renowned real estate developer with a presence in Thailand, the UK, Switzerland, Dubai, and Singapore, has been making significant strides in India. With projects planned in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala, the brand is rapidly expanding its footprint across the country. Eden@1 in Lucknow marks a milestone in this journey, showcasing 1-OAK's ability to blend international standards with local sensibilities.

Deepak, Chairman of 1-OAK, expressed his enthusiasm for the project's success and the brand's future in Uttar Pradesh. "The overwhelming success of Eden@1 in Lucknow has reinforced our commitment to redefining urban living across the state. We are thrilled to announce our expansion into Bareilly with an upcoming project, alongside two new landmark developments in Lucknow--one in Pintail Park City on Sultanpur Road and another next to the iconic Rashtriya Prerna Sthal on IIM Road. Uttar Pradesh is on a transformative growth trajectory, and as an FDI-backed developer, 1-OAK is committed to bringing world-class quality, innovation, and sustainability to the state's real estate landscape."

Eden@1 is an upscale residential condominium designed for modern living. The project features contemporary architecture, premium finishes, and world-class amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, landscaped gardens, and 24/7 security. Its prime location on Shaheed Path offers seamless connectivity to key city landmarks such as Lulu Mall, Ekana Stadium, Phoenix Palassio Mall, and Medanta Hospital.

Faisal, Director of 1-OAK, highlighted the vision behind Eden@1. "Eden@1 was crafted with a vision--to bring world-class living to Lucknow with an unwavering focus on quality, design, and sustainability. The rapid sell-out of this project is not just a commercial success but a validation of our approach: blending international expertise with local sensibilities to create homes that resonate with today's buyers."

The success of Eden@1 is a testament to the collaborative efforts of 1-OAK's team, channel partners, and stakeholders. Amritanshu, Director of 1-OAK, emphasized the importance of relationships in the brand's journey. "Eden@1's phenomenal success is a collective victory, made possible by the dedication of our channel partners, the support of our stakeholders, and the trust of our customers. At 1-OAK, we believe in building not just homes but strong relationships. This achievement energizes us to continue delivering exceptional projects and breaking new records in the future."

Since its debut in 2010 with its inaugural project in India, the brand has evolved into a global entity, setting new standards in the real estate industry. Eden@1 reflects this commitment, offering a sustainable and luxurious living experience that aligns with the needs of modern homeowners.

With the success of Eden@1, 1-OAK is poised to expand its presence in Uttar Pradesh and beyond. The upcoming projects in Bareilly and Lucknow are expected to further cement the brand's reputation as a leader in luxury real estate.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)