2,000 Advanced CPR Mannequins Deployed at Single Venue as Dr. V.K. Jain Attempts Guinness World Record in Jaipur

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 5: Jaipur witnessed a landmark moment in public health preparedness as more than 2,000 advanced CPR mannequins were deployed at a single venue for a large-scale life-saving training programme led by noted resuscitation expert Dr. V.K. Jain. The initiative marked an official attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the maximum number of advanced CPR mannequins used simultaneously for training.

Held at St. Xavier's College, Nevta campus, the programme trained over 5,000 participants in hands on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation techniques. The training ground presented a striking visual, with students seated in 50 by 40 organised rows, each practicing chest compressions in unison, creating one of the largest CPR learning assemblies ever conducted in India.

The official start of the Guinness World Record attempt was declared by government appointed verifier Mr. Ranveer Singh Parihar. The event was presided over by Dr. H.C. Ganeshia and Shri Suresh Mishra.

All the advanced CPR mannequins used during the session were conceptualised, designed, manufactured, funded, assembled, and transported from Sikar by the team led by Dr. Jain. The large scale deployment enabled thousands of students and citizens to practice real time emergency response skills under guided supervision.

The training was conducted by certified instructors personally trained by Dr. Jain to ensure uniform standards and quality of instruction. Event logistics and stage management were jointly handled by seven time Guinness World Record holder Mr. Manmohan Agarwal and his team.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. V.K. Jain said, "Records are not our goal. Saving lives is. If thousands of young people learn CPR today, it means thousands of families may never lose a loved one tomorrow. My dream is simple. Every citizen should know CPR just like we know how to dial an emergency number. The first few minutes after a cardiac arrest decide everything, and bystanders are the real first responders."

Dr. Jain has trained over five lakh citizens across India and continues to advocate making CPR training mandatory in schools and public institutions so that immediate help is available before medical teams arrive.

The Jaipur initiative marks another significant step toward building a CPR ready nation and empowering ordinary citizens with the skills and confidence to save lives when it matters most.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)