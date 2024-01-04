2024 Game-Changers: India's Top 10 Leading Businesses Success Stories

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 4: Discover the transformative journey of India's top enterprises in 2023 as they redefine success. Delve into how these innovative companies reshape industries, inspire change, and leave a lasting impact. From cutting-edge technologies to sustainable practices, each enterprise showcased exemplifies a commitment to excellence, setting new benchmarks for success in the Indian business domains. Celebrate the achievements of these companies that continue to shape the future with their ingenuity and resilience.

1. SpaceMatch

In a transformative stride within the workspace realm, SpaceMatch.app, a prominent co-working aggregator, is redefining the landscape through an innovative, collaborative, and affordable approach. The platform offers exclusive Freebies and Deals exceeding Rs1.5 Lakh, marking a significant shift in co-working aggregation dynamics, catering to startups, SMEs, freelancers, businesses, and co-working space providers. With initiatives such as Free Investor Connect Programs and a 'Pay in 3 Installments' option, the SpaceMatch.app cultivates a thriving collaborative entrepreneurship community.

SpaceMatch.app prioritises personalised, hassle-free matchmaking, delivering tailored solutions for optimal client and space provider satisfaction. The platform's premium collaborative community-building approach, including industry-stalwart-led events and webinars, establishes a dynamic environment for shared success.

Success stories echo, with OneStrategy.in lauding the fee-free recruitment model, Doodlspace commending seamless referrals, and HandyXperts.in along with Wirtually.com highlighting vibrant community events and transformative freebies.

https://spacematch.app/

2. DietnCure Health App

DietnCure Health App, an Indian digital health and fitness company, has appeared as a trusted ally for over 35,000 clients on their wellness journey. The app, founded by Sachin Gandhi and Shray Verma in 2018, addresses weight loss. It focuses on personalised diet plans customised to specific therapeutic conditions.

Catering primarily to females and those dealing with health issues like diabetes, thyroid, PCOS/PCOD, and hypertension, DietnCure stands out by offering expert guidance without drastic lifestyle changes. The app, available on Android and Apple Stores, provides users with health trackers, recipes, and tips for healthy weight loss.

The founders, inspired by the success of balanced home-cooked meals in managing health conditions, have transformed DietnCure into a personal nutrition coach that stands miles ahead of any competitor regarding quality and experience.

DietnCure's recommendation focuses on long-term wellness through personalised support, making therapeutic health management accessible and achievable for its diverse clientele.

www.dietncure.com

3. Ed-Camp

Ed-Camp, an Education & Career Counselling leader, transforms decision-making with its award-winning services. Departing from conventional methods, Ed-Camp employs a 360-degree profiling methodology, considering over 26 factors, a notable leap from the industry norm of a 3-factor approach. By blending Data Science, Psychology, Immigration, and Lifestyle Mentorship, Ed-Camp develops a scientific approach to counselling.

Founded by Shray Verma, an Imperial College London graduate, Ed-Camp manages the void in fact-based decision-making encountered during his educational journey. Breaking away from sales-centric counselling, Ed-Camp integrates data analytics, psychology, and lifestyle counselling, delivering personalised career guidance. The Career Strategy Service involves 125 hours of background work to compose tailored success strategies.

Ed-Camp's success stories highlight its effectiveness, including students in global institutions. Its Study Abroad service makes it easy for students to go overseas. They use intelligent analytics to ensure a smooth transition. With Ed-Camp, it's not just about going abroad; it's about going confidently, knowing you have the proper support to make your dreams come true.

https://ed-camp.com/

4. Shray Projects

Shray Projects, a prominent real estate broking firm based in Connaught Place, New Delhi, emerges as a stalwart in the fragmented Indian real estate sector. Established in the 1980s by the late Mr. Sandeep Verma, a revered veteran in real estate, Shray Projects has evolved into a leading brokerage house, fostering trust and ethical professionalism.

With a sturdy portfolio of over 112 projects underwritten in Gurugram, including Ardee City, Suncity, Sushant Lok and Metropolitan Mall, Shray Projects boasts a legacy of 34 years, providing comprehensive real estate solutions. The firm specialises in Land Banking, Corporate/Retail Leasing, Residential Plots/Apartments sales, New Project Sales, Commercial Buying/Selling, Agriculture Real Estate, and Real Estate Investment Advisory.

The vision of the founder, the Late Mr Sandeep Verma, rooted in experience gained at Ansals, laid the foundation for Shray Projects. The firm, currently led by Mr Shray Verma and Mr Sahil Verma, graduates from leading UK business schools, maintains a transparent, credible, and realistic approach in line with international standards.

www.shrayprojects.com

5. Sakhyam™

Sakhyam™, led by Mohnish Goel, an MBA graduate from IILM, imparts Sanatan Dharma values to young minds through its endearing soft dolls and captivating books.

The charming collection includes cuddly depictions of Bal Gopal, the divine Radha Krishna couple, Govardhan Hill, and the adorable Jagannath siblings of Puri. Playing with them blossoms friendship as suggested by the Sanskrit word 'Sakhyam'. Soon, Ganesha, Hanuman, and Gaumata will join the enriching spiritual squad. Expanding its influence, Sakhyam™ offers colouring and storybooks featuring vivid illustrations of the epics like Ramayana, the delightful Krishna's childhood, Mandala Art, and My God's World series.

Recently, Sakhyam™ introduced unique Flash Cards associating each letter with Vedic characters, fostering the love for learning and exploring India's ancient superheroes. Rigorous scriptural research ensures authentic content and team of dedicated designers meticulously craft each item. Sakhyam™ strives to connect children with India's rich spiritual heritage; fostering fun and holistic development through devotion. For more information, visit www.sakhyam.com or call +91 9871712741.

6. Urban Counsellor

Urban Counsellor, co-founded with passion by Dr Pratibha Agarwal and Prafull Agarwal, is an ISO-certified online mental health platform that introduced accessible therapy for adults combating anxiety and depression. Founded by someone who experienced the struggle for affordable mental health support, it emerged with a mission to give quality care without financial constraints. Offering sessions from just 299/-, Urban Counsellor connects users with highly certified psychologists, demolishing financial barriers to mental well-being.

The platform extends internationally accredited psychology courses, promoting knowledge and skills. The counselling psychology course gives a glimpse into different ways of thinking, how to communicate well, and methods to help people handle problems and boost their mental well-being. It talks about things like building solid connections, figuring out issues, considering different cultures, and following ethical rules in counselling.

Upholding a non-judgmental atmosphere, Urban Counsellor zealously envisions dismantling mental health stigmas globally. The platform's long-term vision is to be the premier online therapy hub, ensuring everyone receives the mental health services they deserve.

https://urbancounsellor.com/

7. Winner World Abacus Education Center

UCMAS SHASTRI NAGAR (Winner World Abacus Education Center), based in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, achieved remarkable success at the 23rd International Abacus and Mental Arithmetic Competition held on December 3rd and 4th in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Organised by UCMAS Malaysia, this prestigious competition saw participation from over 3000 students across the world 426 students from 25 states representing India.

Led by Director Shri Raj Basu, UCMAS SHASTRI NAGAR (Winner World Abacus) witnessed outstanding achievements, with Sohaard Vohra securing the title of World Grand Champion and Lakshya Vohra, Dev Shivani, and Shrestha Sakaria earning the designation of World Champions. India, as a whole, received seven World Champion trophies across various categories, with UCMAS SHASTRI NAGAR - (WINNER WORLD ABACUS) Ratlam contributing three World Champions and one World Grand Champion.

Winner World Abacus has consistently excelled at national and state levels since 2017, specialising in mental math education through the innovative use of the Abacus. The centre's students achieved a feat at the 2023 International competition, marking a significant milestone in mental arithmetic.

https://www.facebook.com/ucmas.winnerworld/

8. Snapper Studio Pvt Ltd

Snapper Studio Pvt Ltd, based in Ahmedabad, is a dynamic company spearheaded by the visionary leadership of Darpan and Prachi, both young and ambitious entrepreneurs. Specialising in two distinct divisions, the company showcases the diverse talents of its founders. Prachi leads the Wedding Photography division, capturing the essence of unforgettable moments with artistic finesse.

On the other front, Snapper Film City, under the adept guidance of Darpan, serves as a multifaceted hub for creative endeavours. The division is versatile, providing rental opportunities for content creators, filmmakers, and corporate clients. With a keen focus on facilitating diverse forms of visual expression, Snapper Studio Pvt Ltd excels in freezing precious moments in time and offers a dynamic platform for those seeking innovative spaces for their creative pursuits. Fusing passion, youth, and entrepreneurial spirit propels Snapper Studio Pvt Ltd into a promising future within photography and film production.

http://snapperstudio.com/

9. Patanjalee Institute of Yoga and Therapy

In a significant stride towards holistic maternity well-being, Patanjaleeyoga highlights its dedicated prenatal yoga classes. The program has achieved a commendable 70-80% standard delivery rate, emphasising the positive impact of prenatal yoga on natural childbirth. It has nurtured a community of over 1000 expectant mothers.

Patanjaleeyoga's prenatal yoga stands out for its personalised approach to pregnancy, ensuring safety and comfort for participants. The classes offer comprehensive benefits, addressing pregnancy discomforts, improving sleep, and boosting mood. Led by experienced instructors specialising in prenatal care, the program provides personalised attention and support to pregnant women seeking effective prenatal yoga.

Patanjaleeyoga is a leading platform that enhances maternity well-being through specialised prenatal yoga programs.

For a transformative pregnancy experience, choose Patanjaleeyoga's online prenatal yoga classes.

https://patanjaleeyoga.com/pregnancy-yoga-classes-online/

10. Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IDC India)

The Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IDC India) is a commitment to fostering intellectual growth and cultivating proactive entrepreneurial mindsets among students. With a vision to inspire change-makers, IDC India's dynamic hub provides a comprehensive program spanning levels 1 to 10, dedicated to enhancing reading capabilities and upskilling.

Tailored for three key segments -- 6th to 12th Class Students, 1st Year Graduate to PhD level, and Graduates/Post Graduates/Job Seekers -- IDC India opens doors to a world of opportunities. IDC India also supports enterprises in exploring business opportunities, forming networks, and creating partnerships globally.

The courses, designed for affordability and innovation, promote large-scale entrepreneurial initiatives, contributing to economic and social growth. Aspiring to inspire a generation of innovators, IDC India focuses on cultivating a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and a culture of continuous learning. Emphasising skill development in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, particularly for disadvantaged groups, IDC India envisions contributing to India's journey towards a 5 Trillion dollar economy.

www.idcindia.net

