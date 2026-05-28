PNN

New Delhi [India], May 28: In an era driven by innovation, leadership, and purpose, a new generation of visionaries is redefining success across industries. From entrepreneurship and law to healthcare, hospitality, education, finance, social impact, and creative excellence, these influential personalities are shaping modern India through their ideas, dedication, and transformative contributions. Their journeys reflect resilience, innovation, and a commitment toward creating meaningful change in society and their respective professional domains.

This special feature recognizes individuals who have emerged as changemakers, thought leaders, and pioneers in 2026 by inspiring communities, building impactful ventures, promoting awareness, and contributing toward national and global progress. Through their work, they continue to influence industries, empower people, and redefine excellence in today's evolving world.

Trilok Media and Knowlepedia Present

2026's Most Influential Personalities - Making an Impact

Er. Mandeep Singh

Er. Mandeep Singh is an Indian academic author, STEM educator, communication coach, and scientific researcher known for his contributions to skill-based education, scientific communication, and cognitive learning methodologies. Born on 8 March 1985 in New Delhi, he pursued Chemical Engineering from Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University and later completed MSc. Biochemical Engineering from University College London. With over 15 years of experience in education, mentoring, research, and training, he has worked with organizations including Saffron Media Publications, Aakash Education Services Limited, Hindustan Times Learning Center, and Edumaats Consulting Group.

Mandeep Singh is widely recognized for his books Fundamental Skills in Scientific Communication, Textbook on English Grammar & Communication, and Mind Maps on STEM Career Routes. His books focus on strengthening scientific vocabulary, English language skills and cognitive learning ability among students and professionals. His work combines STEM education with practical communication strategies to support academic excellence and professional development. Apart from teaching, he has contributed to research publications, educational workshops, career counselling, and community welfare initiatives through NGOs and social outreach programs. Through his mentorship and training initiatives, he has guided thousands of students, educators, working professionals, and parents in improving academic performance, communication practices, and career clarity while promoting rational thinking, innovation, and lifelong learning.

Aditya Jain

Mentor Aditya Jain is the leading best stock mentor in India. He is an Indian stock market educator and founder of the Mentor Aditya Jain Academy, an ISO-certified institute focused on institutional trading education. The academy trains individuals in stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrency markets using AI tools, price action, and rule-based trading methods without offering trading tips. He is known for promoting financial literacy, scam awareness, and disciplined trading practices across India. Mentor Aditya Jain has conducted investor awareness and fraud prevention programs for thousands of learners. For his contribution to stock market scam investigation and financial awareness, he received recognition from the Government of India at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, and was also honored by Kalraj Mishra and the Government of Rajasthan.

Venkatesh Chowtipalli

Venkatesh Chowtipalli, is an Indian entrepreneur known as the Founder & CEO of RJ Global Solutions. Under his leadership entrepreneurs and SMBs prioritise operational efficiency over technology. He has seen companies burn lakhs on technology and tools while upgrading from a basic website to cloud Infra. "He says, Efficiency first should be the first approach, Otherwise you're just automating chaos."

Venkatesh Chowtipalli and Durga Prasad built RJ Global Solutions after seeing SMBs, Businesses and industries overcomplicate in the name of digital transformation with hype on automation, upgrading and using unnecessary tools which they don't need without any customized solutions. Since 2020, Venkatesh Chowtipalli has focused on tech-driven operations for 50+ mid-market firms in commerce, manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare and fintech across India, US, UK, UAE and Australia. The firm audits infrastructure and operations, removes redundant SaaS, and aligns tech spend to business KPIs often cutting costs 30-40% before any new stack is added.

His work highlights "Technology should disappear into the background and spend more time on managing tools than serving customers, you bought the wrong stack."

Bhanu Rathore

Bhanu Rathore is an Indian entrepreneur and digital professional known for his contribution to technology-driven business development and modern digital solutions. He has been associated with projects focused on innovation, online growth strategies, and operational management across emerging business sectors. Over the years, he has worked on initiatives related to digital transformation, professional networking, and technology-based services. Bhanu Rathore is recognized for his practical approach toward business expansion and his involvement in skill-oriented and growth-focused ventures. His work reflects an emphasis on innovation, adaptability, and strategic planning in the rapidly evolving digital ecosystem. He continues to engage in projects aimed at improving efficiency, scalability, and long-term business development.

Sourav Bose

Sourav Bose is an Indian entrepreneur and co-founder of High Volt Bowling and Gaming, known for integrating AI-driven operations with modern entertainment experiences. Alongside Shoaib Ahmed Khan, he has contributed to transforming India's family entertainment center industry through technology-enabled management, predictive marketing, and leadership-focused operational models. Under their leadership, High Volt Bowling and Gaming has focused on workforce empowerment, AI-supported customer engagement, and efficient business operations that improve revenue performance while maintaining low operational costs. Bose is recognized for promoting innovation, technical training, and scalable entertainment business strategies that combine human-centric service with modern technology to redefine gaming and leisure experiences in India's evolving entertainment sector. The company has also gained attention for implementing AI-enhanced customer profiling and personalized gaming experiences aimed at improving guest satisfaction and investor returns. Through innovation-driven strategies, Sourav Bose continues to support the growth of technology-powered entertainment infrastructure in India. info@highvoltgroup.com

Dr. Sreeraman Mooss

'''Dr. Sreeraman Mooss''' is an Indian Ayurvedic physician and Director of Ayurveda Thanal Foundation and PulamantholeMooss Ayurveda Hospital. He belongs to the traditional Ashtavaidya lineage of Kerala and is associated with promoting Classical Ayurveda through community healthcare and social welfare initiatives. Under his leadership, the Ayurveda Thanal Foundation supports free OP and IP treatment programs funded by PulamantholeMooss Ayurveda Hospital for economically weaker patients. The initiative provides healthcare assistance to 12-20 inpatients annually and supports more than 1,000 outpatient consultations every month. His work focuses on preventive healthcare, chronic disease awareness, lifestyle-based Ayurvedic care, and improving accessibility to authentic Kerala Ayurveda practices through public outreach and community-centered healthcare programs.Funded by Ayurveda Thanal Foundation for ashtavaidyanPulamantholemooss ayurveda hospital.

Debiprasad Mukherjee

Kolkata-based social documentary photographer and visual journalist Debiprasad Mukherjee is a compelling voice in contemporary visual storytelling, where art meets conscience. His work weaves human narratives across cultures, exploring the intersections of society, economy, and identity. Having travelled across 54 countries, his photography reflects a rare blend of global perspective and grassroots sensitivity. Published in 30+ international magazines and exhibited at 35+ global platforms, his images go beyond documentation--revealing tensions between progress and inequality while celebrating resilience.

Honoured across 40+ countries, he has also shaped the global photography ecosystem as the first Convener of the Kolkata International Photography Festival, a Global Carbon Ambassador at the World Climate Summit Spain (2019), and a jury member for 15+ international forums. His true distinction lies in impact--using visual journalism as a medium of dialogue, dignity, and change. In an age of fleeting imagery, Mukherjee's work endures as a powerful testament to photography's role in shaping awareness and collective consciousness.

Jatin Sharma

Jatin Sharma is an India-based internationally recognized advocate, author, and legal strategist known for his work in commercial litigation, corporate dispute resolution, arbitration, banking and SARFAESI matters, insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings, intellectual property litigation, international law, and white-collar crime defense. From boardroom advisory to courtroom representation, Sharma has been associated with legal strategies involving complex commercial disputes, regulatory compliance, corporate restructuring, and cross-border dispute resolution before the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, NCLT, DRT, arbitral tribunals, and regulatory forums.

Sharma is the founder of Jurist & Jurist International Law Firm and has authored legal works including Denial of Maintenance to Wife, Secrets of Insider Trading, and Lex Mundi: The Invisible Rules Governing Nations. Apart from legal practice, he has been associated with public welfare initiatives including drafting of SOPs relating to migrant labour welfare and rehabilitation, anti-human trafficking initiatives, fire safety compliance advocacy, legal reforms, and intellectual property systems in India. He also writes and researches on constitutional law, international commercial disputes, corporate governance, cyber law, and global legal systems.

Vikas Kumbharani

Vikas Kumbharani is an Indian entrepreneur, medical student, and founder of Future Foundeers, a mentorship-driven initiative focused on NEET preparation, MBBS guidance, and student career development. Born on 11 February 2005 in Bilaspur, he pursued MBBS studies at Bashkir State Medical University. In 2026, he launched Future Founders to provide structured mentorship, personalized academic support, and career clarity for aspiring medical students across India. The platform emphasizes practical guidance, emotional support, leadership development, and long-term career planning beyond examination performance. Kumbharani is also known for promoting mentorship-based learning models and accessible educational guidance for students preparing for competitive medical careers.

Dr. Om Shandilya (Apurva)

Dr. Om Shandilya (Apurva) is a renowned astrologer and Vastu consultant with over 27 years of extensive experience in the field of Vedic sciences. Widely recognized as one of the leading astrologers in East Delhi and ranked among the top astrologers in Delhi, he has guided thousands of individuals through his accurate predictions and practical remedies.

His expertise spans medical astrology, career guidance, relationship counseling, and Vastu consultation, with a strong focus on providing result-oriented and ethical solutions. Known for his deep analytical approach and real-world application of astrology, Dr. Shandilya has built a reputation for blending traditional knowledge with modern-day relevance.

Through The Medical Astrology Series, he aims to educate and empower people to understand the hidden connection between planetary influences and health, enabling them to take informed and preventive steps toward a balanced and healthier life.

Kumkum Chauhan

Kumkum Chauhan is an Indian media entrepreneur and co-founder of Trilok Media, known for her work in digital publicity, entertainment marketing, and brand communication. Born on 3 March 2003 in Delhi, she developed an early interest in storytelling, media strategy, and creative communication. At Trilok Media, she oversees marketing operations, creative coordination, and campaign execution for digital and entertainment projects.

Kumkum Chauhan is recognized for combining narrative-driven publicity with modern digital marketing strategies, helping brands, filmmakers, and creative professionals strengthen their public presence. Under her co-leadership, Trilok Media has expanded its work across PR campaigns, online reputation management, and entertainment promotions. She has also contributed to creative storytelling, brand collaborations, and media planning initiatives focused on emerging talent and innovative content in the Indian entertainment industry.

Vaibhav Kaushik

Vaibhav Kaushik is an Indian executive chef, culinary expert, and hospitality leader known for combining traditional Indian cuisine with modern international culinary techniques. Born on 25 August 1994 in Delhi, he pursued hospitality and culinary education at Institute of Hotel Management Meerut. With more than a decade of experience in luxury hospitality, Kaushik has worked with renowned hotels, resorts, and international hospitality brands across India and Nepal. He currently serves as Executive Chef at Hotel The Meriton, where he oversees food and beverage operations, menu development, and modern dining experiences. He is recognized for his expertise in fine dining, hospitality innovation, cloud kitchen concepts, and experiential dining models. Kaushik has also contributed to diplomatic culinary events, hospitality leadership, and television-based culinary programs, earning recognition for promoting Indian hospitality and contemporary culinary excellence on international platforms. He has been associated with international hospitality experiences, including culinary participation during G20-related events and special state dining services in Nepal. Apart from professional kitchens, he is also involved in culinary mentorship, hospitality workshops, and food innovation initiatives focused on modern guest experiences and evolving dining culture.

Disclaimer: This listicle has been provided by Trilok Media.

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