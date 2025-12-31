3 Day Entrepreneurship and Innovation Masterclass in Collaboration with HS Foundation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 31: FITT, in Collaboration with HS Foundation, organised a entrepreneurship and innovation capacity- building programme at FITT IIT Delhi, aimed at strengthening innovation ecosystems in tier-2 and tier- 3 districts of India. The initiative is among the largest faculty-focused, research-driven workshops conducted in the nation.

The programme brought together 63 faculty members from 35 educational institutions, representing 25 tier 2 & tier 3 districts of India and a diverse spectrum of academia, including engineering, medical, ayurvedic, veterinary, legal, and management colleges. The program was designed to reach out to over 1.35 lakh graduate and post-graduate students through their college faculty. It's one of a kind event in which the participation of these institutes was facilitated by members from Rastriya Swayemsevak Sangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The central objective of the initiative was to enable the creation of functional incubation cells within participating colleges, empowering faculty members to lead innovation, translate academic research into practical solutions, and mentor students in entrepreneurship. Recognising the strategic role of faculty in long-term ecosystem development, FITT supported HS Foundation's proposal to focus on institution-level capacity building rather than short-term interventions.

The three-day residential programme exposed participants to structured approaches for identifying real- world problems, faculty-led entrepreneurship, funding and incubation pathways, intellectual property management, and technology transfer, complemented by hands-on exercises and pitching sessions.

As part of the initiative, FITT-IIT Delhi extended its support to participating institutions, offering continued mentorship and guidance to help operationalise incubation cells.

Commenting on the initiative, Ashish Dhar Dwivedi, Managing Trustee, HS Foundation, said, "Innovation in India must move beyond a few urban centres. By empowering faculty across disciplines and regions, we are laying the foundation for sustainable research and entrepreneurship ecosystems in Uttar Pradesh."

Mr. Ankit Saxena, Head of Investments, FITT, IIT Delhi, said,

"Faculty are key to building strong innovation ecosystems. This masterclass helped educators from tier-2 and tier-3 regions gain practical exposure to incubation, funding, and IP processes. By enabling institutions to develop their own incubation capabilities, we can turn academic research into real-world impact. Our collaboration with HS Foundation is focused on taking innovation beyond metros."

The initiative is expected to serve as a replicable model for state-level and national efforts to democratise research, innovation, and entrepreneurship across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)