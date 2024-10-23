4baseCare partners with Innovate Life Sciences at Dubai Science Park to unlock genomics research for precision oncology

PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 23: 4baseCare, an Illumina Accelerator Company, which offers cuttiedge precision oncology solutions using advanced genomics and digital health technology, is excited to announce a strategic partnership to nurture technology transfer with Innovate Life Sciences' state-of-the-art genomics lab at Dubai Science Park. The agreement was confirmed at an event held on October 17, 2024, in the esteemed presence of Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, one of TECOM Group PJSC's 10 vibrant business districts across Dubai, and Iqbal Khan, CEO of Fajr Capital, as Guests of Honour. Their presence underscored the importance of this endeavor, not just for 4baseCare, but for every individual and family touched by cancer in Asia and the Middle East. This step marks a critical moment in their journey to advance precision oncology in the Middle East, a region where cancer rates continue to rise, affecting countless lives.

4baseCare's partnership with Innovate Life Sciences will provide cuttiedge genomic testing solutions, including comprehensive cancer gene panels, whole exome sequencing, and transcriptome analysis. These advanced tools will enable oncologists to delve deeper into the genetic makeup of tumors, offering personalized and more effective treatment options.

Iqbal Khan, CEO of Fajr Capital, expressed, "This partnership and cancer genomics services launch is more than a scientific milestone; it's a profound step forward in the fight against cancer for individuals and families across the Middle East. This lab is a beacon of hope, symbolizing the convergence of science, innovation, and compassion. By leveraging the power of genomics, we are reimagining cancer care, creating pathways for personalized treatments tailored to each patient's unique genetic profile. Today marks a pivotal moment--a future where every patient's treatment is as individualized as their needs, offering not only healing but a renewed sense of hope for tomorrow."

"Genomics is essential to unlock life-changing therapies, and 4baseCare's partnership with Innovate Life Sciences, one of more than 500 industry leaders at Dubai Science Park, is a pivotal step in harnessing its potential," said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park at TECOM Group. "As the address of collaborations such as Innovate Life Sciences with 4baseCare, Dubai Science Park's community is enabling healthcare advancements to benefit patients, in line with the goals of Dubai Research and Development Programme and Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33'."

Hitesh Goswami, CEO of 4baseCare, said, "Cancer touches us all--our families, our friends, our communities. The global burden of this disease continues to grow, and we cannot wait any longer to act. Through this partnership, we are bringing hope to cancer patients across the Middle East. We are committed to ensuring that advanced, personalized cancer care is within reach for everyone who needs it."

"Our new partnership at Dubai Science Park is a collaborative effort to manage the economic burden of cancer and expand access to cancer care. The rising costs of controlling cancer is an undeniable challenge for the ME region. The loterm sustainability of oncology care will require the collaboration of various stakeholders. With this partnership, we are fully committed to helping clinicians and patients in the Middle East access the best that precision oncology has to offer," Hitesh added.

4baseCare also unveiled SoLiq- A solid-liquid NGS tests portfolio that combines the best of both worlds--solid and liquid biopsy technologies--to give oncologists a 360° view of tumor biology.

Founded in 2018 by Hitesh Goswami and Kshitij Rishi, 4baseCare has been a pioneer in launching unique solutions in cancer care to support oncologists match patients with the right targeted therapy based on biomarker identification. 4baseCare's best-in-class genomic-based tests include #IndiaKaGenePanel, Indiegene which is the world's first Indian population specific cancer gene panel for biomarker testing. 4baseCare is the first Asia/Pacific company to be selected for Illumina's accelerator program in 2019.

