4SidesPlay Debuts as South India's First Language-Driven OTT Platform

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 30: A New Era of Regional Digital Entertainment Begins with a Dedicated Platform for Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and More.

In a landmark moment for regional entertainment in India, 4SidesPlay, a new-age OTT streaming platform exclusively focused on South Indian content, has officially launched. Founded by entrepreneur Kalyan Kumar, 4SidesPlay is poised to reshape the digital viewing landscape by putting regional languages and cultures at the forefront of entertainment.

As the demand for hyper-local content surges across India, 4SidesPlay steps in to fill a major gap in the OTT market. The platform offers an expansive and growing library of films, web series, short films, documentaries, music videos, and original productions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and other regional dialects from the South.

A Platform with a Purpose

4SidesPlay is not just another OTT app--it is a cultural movement. At its core, the platform aims to preserve and promote the rich storytelling traditions, languages, and cinematic voices of South India. With thoughtfully curated content, a region-first strategy, and a focus on inclusivity, 4SidesPlay is designed to connect with audiences in Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural markets who have long been underserved by mainstream streaming platforms. "South India is home to some of the richest, most vibrant storytelling traditions in the world, yet the digital space has not done justice to its diversity. 4SidesPlay is our answer to that gap--a platform built by the region, for the region, and of the region," said Kalyan Kumar, Founder & CMD of 4SidesPlay.

Key Highlights of 4SidesPlay

* Multilingual Focus: Native content in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, with plans to expand into Tulu, Konkani, and tribal dialects.

* Original Productions: A slate of exclusive 4SidesPlay Originals featuring emerging and veteran talent from the South.

* Cultural Curation: Special emphasis on folklore, local legends, indie cinema, and grassroots storytelling.

* User-Centric Experience: Seamless navigation, regional language interface, offline downloads, and adaptive streaming.

* Affordable Subscription Plans: Designed to be accessible to a wide demographic, including rural and semi-urban users.

Content That Speaks the Language of the People

The 4SidesPlay content strategy goes beyond entertainment--it seeks to empower creators from across the South Indian states by offering a dedicated platform for their stories. With a growing ecosystem of regional directors, screenwriters, actors, and independent production houses, 4SidesPlay aims to nurture grassroots talent and offer viewers a break from homogenized content. From action-packed thrillers in Telugu to soulful Malayalam dramas, raw Kannada indie films to high-energy Tamil comedies, the platform caters to every mood and taste--all while celebrating the linguistic, cultural, and cinematic diversity of Southern India. Kalyan Kumar, the Founder and CMD of 4SidesPlay, is a media-tech visionary whose career spans over 20 years across content creation, digital media strategy, and entrepreneurship. Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Kalyan grew up witnessing the untapped potential of regional talent and the disconnect between traditional media and local voices. After stints with leading media conglomerates and several successful ventures in film distribution and content syndication, Kalyan recognized a glaring need: a dedicated, high-quality OTT platform that caters specifically to South Indian languages. With this vision, he founded 4SidesPlay--a confluence of technology, storytelling, and regional pride.

"The OTT boom in India has largely centred around Hindi and English content. Regional audiences, especially in the South, have massive creative capital but limited exposure. With 4SidesPlay, we are giving those voices a home and a platform to grow globally," says Kalyan Kumar.

Known for his commitment to cultural integrity and creator-first policies, Kalyan is also focused on integrating AI tools for intelligent content recommendations, ensuring accessibility through regional language UI/UX, and enabling monetization models for independent filmmakers.

Launch & Availability

4SidesPlay is now officially live and available for download on Android and iOS platforms. Viewers can also enjoy content via the web at [4sidesplay.com]. The platform currently operates on a freemium model, allowing users to explore select content for free while offering premium plans with full access to original and exclusive content. The company is also gearing up to release a string of 4SidesPlay Originals, starting with three regional web series in Telugu and Tamil, followed by a pan-South anthology film scheduled for later this year.

