5paisa Capital Successfully Hosts Algo Convention 2025 at BSE

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: 5paisa Capital Ltd. (www.5paisa.com). has successfully concluded its flagship event, the 5paisa Algo Convention 2025, held at the iconic Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mumbai on September 27, 2025. The convention brought together a packed house of 700+ traders, investors, fintech innovators, quants, and finance professionals who explored the fast-evolving landscape of algorithmic trading.

The one-day convention ran from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM and featured a rich mix of interactive panels, masterclasses, live demonstrations, and keynote sessions. Attendees gained actionable insights into Algo strategies and operational best practices, while also connecting with some of the leading voices shaping the future of trading in India.

Reflecting on the event, Mr. Gaurav Seth, MD & CEO, 5paisa Capital Ltd., said, "The overwhelming response to the 5paisa Algo Convention 2025 reaffirms our belief that knowledge-driven initiatives are the backbone of financial empowerment. By hosting such platforms, we are not only equipping traders and investors with practical strategies but also encouraging responsible and transparent participation in India's capital markets. Our efforts remain aligned with SEBI's vision of financial inclusion, ensuring that both new and seasoned investors have the tools they need to succeed."

Key Highlights from the Event

* Deep-Dive Sessions & Masterclasses:

* "Data Points Research and Option Trading Strategies" by Vibhore Gupta

* "Managing Portfolios of Algo Strategies" by Prodipta Ghosh

* "Debit Spreads - Positioning Trading in Indian Markets" by IT Jegan

* "Building a Trading Strategy Using AI" by Santosh Pasi

* "Masterclass on Investment & Trading through Algorithmic Systems" by Rakesh Pujara

* Powerful Time Cycles for monthly Swing Quant Trading" by Ashok Devnampriya

* Two Panel Discussions: Engaging dialogues on "The Future of Algo Trading" and "Technical & Operational Aspects of Algo Trading" drew enthusiastic participation, sparking debates on regulation, transparency, and the integration of AI in financial markets.

* Live Demonstrations & Networking: Attendees experienced live demos of 5paisa's latest tools,products and offerings. Attendees also connected with peers and mentors during curated networking sessions over breakfast, lunch, and high tea.

The convention proved a landmark knowledge-sharing platform for Indian trading community. Participants left with practical insights, exposure to advanced tools, and strong industry connections, strengthening their ability to navigate the dynamic world of algorithmic trading.

5paisa Capital is one of India's leading digital-first discount brokers, offering cost-effective and technology-driven financial services to retail investors. With a mission to democratize investing, 5paisa continues to innovate at the intersection of finance and technology, delivering seamless trading and investing solutions to millions across the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)