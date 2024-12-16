7th Edition of Couture Runway Week Blends Indian and Western Design With Opulence

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 16: The 7th Edition of Couture Runway Week (CRW) 2024 powered by Phenav concluded with resounding success at the prestigious Designers at New Delhi, cementing its place as a premier platform for fashion innovation and creativity. With a stunning display of artistry and craftsmanship, the event brought together over 100+ acclaimed designers and global fashion brands, captivating a diverse audience of fashion enthusiasts, industry experts, and media representatives.

Couture Runway Week shines with celebrity allure! Rashmi Gupta will grace the runway, showcasing the elegant creations of Ritivesh by Ritika Aggarwal, while Mohit Parmar will dazzle audiences wearing the exquisite designs of Alok Aggarwal. Witness glamour and innovation come alive in this spectacular fashion showcase!

The runway was graced by illustrious names such as The Front Row by Seema Kashyap, Amin Farista, Earthy Yarns, Eco Threads, Sohum Attire by Reshma Shah, Ritivesh by Ritika Aggarwal, Naina Rahul, Alok Aggarwal, The GOL Label, Desi Chidiya, Miraree by Kittu, Ajeeta Mandloi Jha, House of Dmask, Prince Lahot, Jitendra Bhakal, Sanjay Mittal(President Delhi Chandi Warq Association), Priti Dave, Dream Studio Ventures, Kingshuk Bhaduri, Surbhi Jain, Sachin Singh Rajput, Maya Roshan, Sonam Megha, Gaurav Raj, Rohit Saini, Irani Mitra, Shubham Shukla, Rehman Sam, Vipin Aggarwal, Summit Khanna(Club Dhadeebaaz), Waseem Sahil Khan, Abhishek Vashishtha, Sandeep Singh, Shahid Afridi, Nisha Choudhary, Rutva Couture,Vishal Gope, Shagufta Saba, Kamar Minhaz, Deepak Kumar, Salil Kapoor, Sara Miraaz Khan, Sneha Rajput x Tarun Rajput, Pearl Aggarwal,and others. These designers brought unique collections to the stage, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics, offering an exceptional showcase of style and creativity.

Global brands such as Ri2k London, Hiroshi, Phenav, Italino, BAPS, CANOE, Hive 91, Westhood , Kaizen ,skavij enciger,abdul,headhog ,Kalakaanti ,Stileadda ,Reborn and Many More showcased their unique blends of international trends with local influences, further elevating CRW's stature as a global fashion platform.

Adding to the glamour, the runway featured Anjali Panjiyara for makeup and hairstyling, Pressto for wardrobe maintenance, and Lifestyle Magazine as the official magazine partner. Zayed Photography and Shivansh Saxena ,Cinematography beautifully captured the event's highlights, while Orane International School of Fashion Design & Management provided backstage support. The picture factory is Talent & Grooming Partner in Couture Runway Week.

The event witnessed an extraordinary lineup of celebrities and dignitaries. Renowned International Designer Shahad Alghamdi added a touch of global flair as the Special Guest, further elevating the event's prestige. Sanjay Rai, Secretary of Harijan Sevak Sangh, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour, while Laxmi Dass Ji, Vice Chairman of Harijan Sevak Sangh and former Chairman of KVIC (Khadi Commission), attended as the Chief Guest.

The show was powered by The Picture Factory X Phenav, with co-partnership from The Front Row. Education partnerships with International College of Fashion , Black Pearl Fashion Partner , Art & Design by Miraaz and Neeshya Institute of Skill Development as Institutional Partners further underscored CRW's commitment to nurturing talent.

MSR Academia has joined as the official Industry Partner for the 7th Edition of Couture Runway Week. This prestigious collaboration brings together MSR Academia's expertise in fashion education with the event's vision to promote emerging designers. Together, they aim to set new standards in the global fashion landscape.

Apex University and IIFT Meerut participated, showcasing young talent, while notable show directors such as Manoj Soni, Kapil Gauhri, and Tarun Rajput, alongside choreographer Harsh Gautam, backstage head Jitesh Dhawan ensured a seamless presentation.

Expressing her gratitude, Aarti Tiwari, Managing Director of CRW, remarked, "CRW 2024 has set a new benchmark in the fashion industry by providing a global stage for designers to showcase their creativity. The enthusiastic response from attendees affirms our mission to celebrate diversity and innovation."

Shivam Rajput, Creative Director, added, "This season, we have pushed boundaries by blending modernity with tradition. CRW continues to be a cornerstone event, bringing together designers, brands, and partners to redefine fashion."

The 7th Edition of CRW was a vibrant celebration of creativity, diversity, and sustainable practices, reinforcing its significance as a landmark event in the global fashion calendar.

