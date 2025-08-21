A Canvas of Self-Expression: Giftex's Modern & Contemporary Art Auction

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Giftex announces its Modern & Contemporary Art Auction, to be held on August 22-23, 2025, presenting a striking selection of paintings and sculptures from some of India's most compelling artistic voices, including M F Husain, Krishen Khanna, Himmat Shah, Walter Langhammer, K K Hebbar, Dharmanarayan Dasgupta, Aparneet Mann, Nandalal Bose, Paritosh Sen, Manoj Dutta, Nalini Malani, and Viraj Naik, among others.

More than a collection of acclaimed works, this auction is an invitation for collectors to create their own visual autobiography. Every piece has the potential to evoke a memory, spark a conversation, or mirror the collector's own sensibilities--transforming acquisition into a deeply personal act of self-expression.

"Collecting art is not just about owning--it's about reflecting who you are," said Manoj Mansukhani, Director - Marketing at Giftex. "This auction offers an opportunity to discover works that speak directly to your vision, from the bold gestures of modern masters to the nuanced forms of contemporary sculptors."

Auction Highlights

Lot 7: M F Husain, Untitled (C V Raman Series) -- Oil on canvas, circa 1980. Vibrant greens and geometric abstractions pulse with Husain's distinct rhythm. Estimate: INR 6,00,000-12,00,000.

Lot 53: Krishen Khanna, Untitled (Edition of 9) -- A bronze from the iconic Bandwallah series, celebrating life through movement and music. Estimate: INR 8,00,000-12,00,000.

Lot 224: Himmat Shah, Untitled (Edition of 5) -- A bronze of commanding presence and tactile energy. Estimate: INR 8,00,000-12,00,000.

Lot 11: B C Sanyal, Untitled (1991) -- An oil on canvas landscape charged with the artist's emotional connection to the mountains. Estimate: INR 8,00,000-10,00,000.

Lot 13: Sujata Bajaj, Paris (2005) -- A vibrant acrylic that captures place and form in Bajaj's distinctive abstract style. Estimate: INR 6,00,000-8,00,000.

Lot 191: Jogen Chowdhury, Untitled (ED: 1/9) (2021) -- A contemplative bronze figure imbued with quiet dignity. Estimate: INR 6,00,000-8,00,000.

Lot 221: T V Santhosh, Peace Protest (2004) -- A powerful oil reflecting on unrest and the universal longing for peace. Estimate: INR 6,00,000-8,00,000.

Lot 231: Vinod Sharma, Untitled -- A surreal meditation on nature and spirituality. Estimate: INR 6,00,000-8,00,000.

Lot 5: Walter Langhammer, Bettler -- A refined portrait merging Western technique with emotive depth. Estimate: INR 5,00,000-7,00,000.

Lot 59: Gurcharan Singh, Untitled -- A vivid interplay of human and animal forms on paper. Estimate: INR 5,00,000-7,00,000.

Each lot has been chosen not merely for its artistic merit but for its ability to resonate--allowing collectors to compose a collection that is unmistakably their own.

Previews are now live on the Giftex website. Bidding will be available online, via phone, and through Giftex's Client Relations team.

About Giftex

Giftex is a leading platform for online auctions, offering rare and significant works across art, design, and luxury collectibles. With a focus on craftsmanship, and storytelling, Giftex brings together discerning collectors and exceptional pieces that inspire personal connection and lasting value. Each auction is thoughtfully curated to present works of cultural and artistic importance, inviting both seasoned and emerging collectors to explore, acquire, and celebrate the extraordinary.

