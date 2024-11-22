A Celebration of Art: Buoyant Iconic Depth Opens to Acclaim in New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 22: The private opening of Buoyant Iconic Depth at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, marked a major milestone in the Indian art world. Curated by the Sanjeev Sinha Foundation, the exhibition showcases the profound works of Sanjeev Sinha (1963-2020), blending his mastery in painting and sculpture into a harmonious dialogue.

The exhibition, curated by Els Reijnders (Director Foundation for Indian Artist) and Dianne Hagen (Visual artist from the Netherlands), features 45 paintings, drawings, and 14 sculptures created between 2013 and 2020. Each piece offers a glimpse into Sinha's layered exploration of themes such as peace, spirituality, and societal reflection. "His works are buoyant yet melancholic, revealing a depth that keeps the viewer floating between beauty and introspection," remarked Dianne Hagen, one of the co-curators.

The opening was graced by esteemed guests, including Anjani Kumar Singh, Director of the Bihar Museum, who reflected on his longstanding association with Sinha. Ashok Vajpeyi, celebrated poet and cultural critic, shared his thoughts on Sinha's enduring influence on contemporary art. Sanjiv Kumar of Takshila also attended, underscoring the importance of this milestone event.

The evening's most poignant moment came from Abhigya Sagar, nephew of the artist and Director of the Foundation. In his address, Abhigya recounted the origins of the Foundation and how the family united to preserve Sinha's legacy. "This exhibition is a testament to my uncle's vision and an invitation for the world to engage with his profound artistry," he shared.

The curators offered deeper insights into Sinha's career. Els Reijnders, who has represented Sinha since 1993, reflected on their enduring collaboration, while a 1993 video interview with Sinha and an "over the years" slideshow of Sinha at work allowed attendees to connect with the artist's creative process.

Adding to the event's significance was the launch of a commemorative book designed by Dianne Hagen, featuring essays by Meera Menezes, Willem Baars, and Els Reijnders. This richly illustrated book offers an in-depth exploration of Sinha's creative journey, cementing his legacy as a pivotal figure in Indian art.

Supported by The Raza Foundation, Takshila, and Mediverse Hospital, the exhibition will remain open to the public from November 20-26, 2024. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness the timeless artistry of Sanjeev Sinha.

About Sanjeev Sinha

Born in Barh, Bihar, Sanjeev Sinha emerged as a trailblazer in the 1980s, blending Hindu and Buddhist mythology with modern artistic expressions. His eclectic body of work, ranging from contemplative paintings to bold sculptures, captured the essence of society, peace, and beauty. A recipient of the prestigious National Academy Award in 1991, Sinha's influence continues to resonate across generations.

The opening of Buoyant Iconic Depth marks the beginning of an exciting journey for the Sanjeev Sinha Foundation. With a mission to preserve and share Sinha's artistic contributions with the world, the foundation is poised to inspire art lovers globally.

