A Gateway to Timeless Luxury: Zoya Opens in Chennai at Taj Coromandel

NewsVoir Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 23: In the heart of Chennai, where tradition dances gracefully with modernity, Zoya from the House of Tata unveils its flagship boutique in the city. Launched by CK Venkataraman, MD of Titan Company Limited, this oasis of timeless design and artistry finds its home within the iconic Taj Coromandel-two proud symbols of Indian luxury. Reflecting the Maison's vision of redefining how fine jewellery is experienced in India, the boutique is a meticulously curated gallery of wearable art, where every facet echoes tales of inspiration that honour the Zoya woman as she journeys to the depths of her soul.

"Luxury in India is truly coming of age, and Zoya epitomizes homegrown luxury with global resonance--a true jewel in the crown of the Tatas," said CK Venkataraman. "For Zoya, expanding into Chennai is about connecting with a community that deeply values art, heritage, and craftsmanship. The unveiling of our boutique in India is a celebration of Zoya's distinguished design language, bringing to life India's rich narratives of craftsmanship while embracing contemporary luxury."

The new boutique offers an immersive experience into the inner layers of the Zoya world and its artisanal spirit - minimal yet intricate, effortless yet elegant. Every detail is thoughtfully crafted to mirror the journey of the Zoya woman, the muse who inspires each rare creation.

The feminine interiors are bathed in delicate shades of pearl white and blush, inviting guests to explore, discover, and connect with each piece on a deeper level. Handcrafted visual displays are crafted by skilled local artisans, a tribute to traditional craftsmanship and Zoya's artisanal soul. They fuse elegantly with modern design while narrating stories behind each masterpiece.

The boutique seamlessly transitions from open gallery spaces to intimate, private zones, where clients can immerse themselves in a world of bespoke creations. Private viewing areas, adorned with soft lighting and elegant decor, create a relaxed space where customers can explore the collections at their leisure. Sheer curtains provide a serene environment for clients to explore collections at their own pace. Conversations about jewellery with Zoya's experts, over hand-brewed filter coffee and gourmet hors d'oeuvres, ensure every interaction is personalized and enriching, an indulgent journey into Zoya's exquisite world.

Zoya's new boutique in Chennai stands as a beacon of luxury-a place where every detail is crafted to perfection, and the Zoya woman discovers not just jewellery, but a celebration of her own unique journey.

For more, please visit www.zoya.in

Zoya, the House of Tata's exquisite diamond boutique, is India's leading brand of fine, luxury jewellery. Celebrated for its exceptional artistry, masterful craftsmanship, and unique design language, Zoya curates meaningful pieces of wearable art for the discerning modern sophisticate. Rooted in India with an eye on the world, each creation is a rare labour of love, born from narratives that celebrate the Zoya woman's journey towards her true self. As the brand enters its fifteenth year, it continues to redefine the luxury jewellery experience in India. With ten exclusive boutiques across Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, and Zoya galleries in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Chandigarh, Zoya showcases luxury in its purest form. Now, Zoya further elevates its personalized service by offering video-assisted jewellery consultations and home trials.

