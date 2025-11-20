A Historic Day: The Art of Living Awarded Two National Recognitions for Water Conservation

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 20: The Art of Living Social Projects has been recognised once again on the national stage, the 6th National Water Awards, 2024 in the 'Best Civil Society' category, instituted by the Ministry of Jal Shakti to celebrate outstanding contributions towards a Jal Samridh Bharat. This honour marks the second consecutive year that The Art of Living Social Projects has been celebrated at the National Water Awards - an affirmation of the organisation's commitment, consistency, and deep-rooted impact in water rejuvenation across India.

A Second National Recognition: JSJB 1.0 Award

Adding to this achievement, The Art of Living Social Projects was also named one of the distinguished winners of the JSJB 1.0 Award in the Best NGO category for exemplary work under Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari. This award acknowledges outstanding efforts in mobilising communities, enhancing water security, and advancing participatory water management at scale.

Both honours were presented at a single ceremony on 18th November 2025 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, in the esteemed presence of the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, and received by Br. Pragyachaitanya, Chairman, The Art of Living Social Projects and Prasana Prabhu, Chairman, Sri Sri Rural Development Program Trust (SSRDP) and Sri Sri Institute of Agricultural Sciences & Technology Trust (SSIAST) - marking a moment of immense pride for the organisation and its vast network of volunteers and partners.

A Moment of Collective Pride

These recognitions reinforce a core belief: scientifically grounded, community-led water restoration is essential to revitalising India's rural and semi-urban landscapes.

Through initiatives such as the desilting of rivers and lakes, watershed revival, groundwater recharge, and strengthening local water-user groups, The Art of Living Social Projects has consistently demonstrated how large-scale transformation is possible when science, community participation, and sustained commitment come together.

The Path Forward

Guided by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's vision of caring for both people and the planet, The Art of Living Social Projects continues its mission with renewed vigour. The organisation remains dedicated to:

* Reviving rivers, lakes, ponds, and traditional water bodies

* Strengthening community institutions for long-term water stewardship

* Supporting climate-resilient rural livelihoods

* Building partnerships that ensure scientific precision and scalable impact

Over the years, this work has earned appreciation from national and international institutions alike, reflecting the strength of collaborative action and the dedication of people on the ground.

Today, these dual national honours stand as a reminder - and an inspiration - that a water-secure future for India is not a distant aspiration, but a reality being built, together.

The Art of Living, a non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organisation founded in 1981 by the world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is committed to addressing India's pressing water challenges. Through its large-scale River Rejuvenation Projects, the organisation works to mitigate water scarcity by restoring rivers, reviving ecosystems, and improving the quality of life for communities across the country.

