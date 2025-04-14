A Soulful Evening of Verse and Vulnerability: Sandhya Mridul Launches Untamed at Indian Accent, New Delhi

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], April 14: Acclaimed actress Sandhya Mridul, celebrated for her iconic roles in Saathiya, Page 3, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., and Angry Indian Goddesses, took audiences on an emotional and lyrical journey with the launch of her debut poetry collection, Untamed, at Indian Accent, New Delhi on April 9, 2025.

Set against the elegant backdrop of Indian Accent at The Lodhi, the event offered a rare and intimate glimpse into Mridul's inner world. Attended by an eclectic mix of literary aficionados, actors, artists, and admirers, the afternoon was filled with poignant readings, heartfelt conversations, and quiet reflection.

Reading select pieces from Untamed, Mridul captivated the audience with verses that spoke of love, grief, healing, and the raw intricacies of the human spirit. With every word, she revealed layers of personal experience--drawing from moments of deep loss and transformation.

"I asked my heart how it felt. Every piece told me a different story. And I pieced it all together, the heart and its stories. There are no lies in this book. Only the ones my head told my heart sometimes. Too many times. As I worked through love, loss, pain, grief and all things hard. I was always inspired by life. Just wanting to feel it all, feel everything. And to keep it real on this road to redemption and never give up. Untamed is not poetry; it's just a palpable journey in words." - Sandhya Mridul

The event concluded with a curated high tea, thoughtfully hosted by Indian Accent New Delhi, blending modern Indian flavors in an ambiance that complemented the mood of the evening--warm, reflective, and deeply personal.

