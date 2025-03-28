AAIE.in: Empowering Indian Entrepreneurs to Go Global with Practical Export Training

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 28: In a bold initiative to make global trade accessible to Indian businesses, is emerging as a game-changing platform in export education. Founded by real exporters--not theorists--AAIE.in is the brainchild of Rishab Goyal, a second-generation Marwari entrepreneur, and Sourav Mishra, a self-made trade professional. Together, they are reshaping how Indian manufacturers, SMEs, and aspiring exporters learn and enter international markets.

With a mission to empower 10,000+ Indian businesses, AAIE.in offers a hands-on, cohort-based coaching model rooted in real-world experience. Unlike traditional export courses that are often theoretical and outdated, AAIE.in focuses on practical execution--from export documentation and compliance to buyer communication and shipment handling.

"This isn't theory. We've lived this trade," says Rishab Goyal, co-founder. "We're not just teaching exports--we're building exporters."

From Legacy to Learning

Rishab's journey into exports was shaped by his family's business, which began exporting cycle parts to Nigeria in the 1990s and later expanded into scaffolding. Though he initially ventured into IT, virtual tours, and even fashion with startups like Batmeez.com and Tohfa.gift, the COVID-19 pandemic brought him back to his roots--with a fresh mission: to decode and systematize export knowledge for others.

"Despite my father's success, he couldn't explain exports in a teachable way," Rishab explains. "That's when I realized India doesn't just need exporters--we need export coaches."

Bridging the Export Education Gap

AAIE.in is disrupting the status quo of passive online courses and uninvolved mentors. With a two-level course structure--a Rs5,000 fundamentals program and a Rs54,000 advanced mentorship--AAIE.in ensures only dedicated learners move forward. More importantly, each student is guided and held accountable, ensuring they implement what they learn.

"The problem isn't lack of information--it's lack of follow-through," says Rishab. "At AAIE.in, we don't just teach exports--we make sure you actually start exporting."

A Partnership Built on Purpose

Rishab's vision aligned perfectly with Sourav Mishra, his partner in exports for over five years. Sourav brings deep operational expertise--handling everything from buyer negotiations to freight logistics. His contribution to the platform ensures every lesson is actionable and aligned with real export workflows.

Together, they've created more than a training platform--they've cultivated a community of export-ready entrepreneurs driven by purpose and performance.

Shaping India's Export Future

AAIE.in is built on a simple yet powerful vision: to make exports easy, scalable, and profitable for every Indian business--regardless of size, industry, or location. The founders believe that international trade is no longer a luxury for large corporate--it's an open playing field for any disciplined entrepreneur willing to learn and execute.

With tools and systems to manage compliance, buyer communication, logistics, and more, AAIE.in is preparing to launch its live cohort programs--complete with real-time mentorship, Q & A sessions, and implementation support.

As India strengthens its global manufacturing footprint, platforms like AAIE.in are not just offering education--they're enabling a new wave of grassroots exporters ready to take Indian products to the world.

For more Info you can connect,

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@allaboutimportexport

Instagram: https://instagr.com/aaie.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)