Aara Play Announces Results of Design Dolls Challenge 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 31: Aara Play today announced the results of the Design Dolls Challenge 2026, India's first nationwide, open initiative to co-create a culturally rooted and globally relevant doll intellectual property.

Conceived as a platform to unlock India's creative voice, the challenge reached 1,200+ colleges and institutions like NIDs, NIFTs, IITs, VIT, CEPT, FDDI and Atlas Skilltech University and drew hundreds of entries from participants aged 8 to 60+, spanning students, designers, architects, NGOs, and independent creators. The scale and diversity of participation underscore a defining insight: design in India transcends age, geography, and formal training.

While the inaugural edition did not award a Grand Prize, reflecting Aara Play's commitment to building a truly world-class IP, the jury recognized a strong pipeline of ideas with long-term potential.

Award Highlights

- Gold Awards: 2 winners (₹25,000 each)

- Silver Awards: 5 winners (₹5,000 each)

- Special Awards (Under 16): 1 winner (₹5,000 each)

- Special Awards (NGO Category): 2 winners (₹5,000 each)

- Special Mention to Educate Girls for enthusiastic participation

Entries were evaluated by a cross-disciplinary jury of leaders from design, education, and industry, based on originality, cultural authenticity, scalability, and storytelling strength.

Founder Perspective

"Design Dolls Challenge 2026 marks the beginning of a long-term shift, from India as a manufacturing hub to India as a creator of globally relevant character IP. While we did not arrive at a single production-ready doll this year, what emerged is far more powerful: a national creative movement. The diversity, depth, and intent behind the entries reinforce that India is ready to design its own stories for the world. This is just the starting point."

- Zarine Ninan, Co-Founder, Aara Play

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/what-india-did-just-make-toys-imagined-its-own-icons-chachi-ninan-6o3uf/?trackingId=Tm7beGw6QwCINt%2BO2UoFKg%3D%3D

Building Beyond the Competition

Aara Play will take forward select concepts into the next phase of development, including character building, prototyping, and mentorship in collaboration with industry and academic partners. The company is on track to launch its first product phase in September 2026, with a broader roadmap spanning storytelling, content, collectibles, and licensing.

Looking ahead, Aara Play will expand the initiative in 2027, with deeper institutional partnerships and a wider national footprint, further strengthening India's design-led toy ecosystem.

About Aara Play

Aara Play is a new-age Indian toy company building the country's first contemporary, culturally rooted global doll IP. By combining modern design, storytelling, and identity-driven play, Aara Play is reimagining how Indian stories are created, experienced, and shared with the world.

Learn more: https://designchallenge.aaraplay.com

Media Contact:

Ankita Mehra | Co-Founder, Aara Play

+91 98113 03832 | hello@aaraplay.com

https://www.instagram.com/aaraplay/

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