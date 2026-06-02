Amazon Music adds ads for Prime members, ad-free costs extra: Details here

Amazon is changing the music experience for Prime members in India. The company has announced that Amazon Music , so far offered as complimentary bundle with with Prime, will now feature advertisements, while users who want ad-free listening, offline downloads and premium audio quality will need to subscribe to a new paid tier called Amazon Music Unlimited.

At the same time, Amazon has introduced a three-tier structure for its music streaming service. Alongside the new Music Unlimited subscription, Prime members will continue to get access to Amazon Music as part of their membership with ad-supported listening, while an upcoming Amazon Music Free tier will offer ad-supported access with limited features.

The move brings Amazon Music closer to the model used by several rival streaming platforms that differentiate between free, ad-supported and premium listening experiences.

What is Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon Music Unlimited is the company’s new premium music streaming service aimed at users seeking higher audio quality and additional listening features.

The company said the service includes access to more than 100 million songs and podcasts, along with support for HD, Ultra HD and Spatial Audio formats, including Dolby Atmos. Amazon said these formats are designed to deliver a more immersive listening experience.

Subscribers also get ad-free playback and the ability to download music for offline listening.

What do Prime members get

Prime members will continue to have access to Amazon Music as part of their Prime subscription at no extra cost.

The service includes on-demand access to more than 100 million songs and podcasts. However, the Prime tier now includes advertisements and does not support offline downloads.

What is Amazon Music Free

Amazon has also announced a free tier called Amazon Music Free, which will launch in India soon.

According to the company, the service will provide access to Amazon Music’s full catalogue but will be supported by advertisements and come with limited features compared to the paid plans.

ALSO READ: Nvidia unveils RTX Spark superchip for AI-focused Windows PCs: Details The launch will give users a way to access Amazon Music without paying for either Prime or Music Unlimited.

Pricing and free trials

Amazon Music Unlimited is available at two price points:

Rs 99 per month for Prime members

Rs 119 per month for non-Prime users

To attract new users, Amazon is offering free trials for both groups.

Prime members can try Music Unlimited free for six months, after which the subscription will renew at Rs 99 per month. Non-Prime users can access a three-month free trial, followed by a monthly fee of Rs 119.

Features:

Ad-free listening

HD, Ultra HD and Spatial Audio

Offline downloads

Full catalogue access

Amazon Music for Prime members

Price: Included with Prime membership

Features:

Full catalogue access

Ad-supported listening

No offline downloads

Amazon Music Free

Price: Free

Features:

Ad-supported listening

Limited features

Why is Amazon introducing more tiers?

The move brings Amazon Music closer to competitors that offer both free and premium listening options.

Instead of a single experience for all users, Amazon is now offering different levels of access based on features, audio quality and price.

ALSO READ: Meta eyes broader AI wearable push with new glasses; pendant in works too For users who want the best audio quality and offline listening, Music Unlimited becomes the premium option. Prime members can continue using Amazon Music as part of their existing membership, while the upcoming free tier is aimed at users who want access to music without paying for a subscription.

How does it compare with rivals

Amazon’s move mirrors the approach taken by several major music streaming platforms.

Services such as Spotify and YouTube Music offer free, ad-supported listening while reserving features such as ad-free playback, offline downloads and higher-quality audio for paid subscribers.

Apple Music, meanwhile, operates solely as a paid service without a free ad-supported tier.

By introducing Music Unlimited and adding advertisements to the music experience included with Prime membership, Amazon appears to be aligning its music business more closely with the broader streaming industry model.