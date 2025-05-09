Aarti Industries Delivers Volume-Led Growth in Q4; Sets Strong Foundation for FY26 with Strategic Expansions and Sustainability Focus

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: Aarti Industries Limited (AIL), a leading global speciality chemicals company, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025. The company's audited results were approved by the Board of Directors in a meeting held earlier today.

The company delivered volume-led growth, sequential improvement in profitability, and continued progress on key strategic and sustainability initiatives. On a consolidated basis, for the quarter, income from operations stood at Rs 2214 Cr, compared to Rs 2038 Cr in Q3 FY25 ('previous quarter'). EBITDA stood at Rs 266 Cr, compared to Rs 236 Cr in the previous quarter. PAT stood at Rs 96 Cr, compared to Rs 46 Cr in the previous quarter.

FY25-26 has commenced on a confident note, supported by a steady demand recovery across key segments and robust execution of AIL's long-term growth roadmap. The company remains well-positioned to leverage emerging opportunities across global markets through its diversified portfolio, innovation-led solutions, and strong customer relationships.

Financial Highlights (Q4 FY25)

- Revenue: Rs 2214 Cr, marking 9% QoQ growth

- EBITDA: Rs 266 Cr, up 13% QoQ, reflecting operating leverage and improved cost controls

- PAT: Rs 96 Cr, rising 109% sequentially on the back of better volumes and efficiency gains

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Suyog Kotecha, CEO and Executive Director, said:

"We are encouraged by the positive momentum across our businesses, particularly the recovery in core product volumes and the continued execution of our expansion and sustainability agenda. FY26 begins amid a volatile macroeconomic environment, US tariffs, geopolitical tensions, etc. With a strong pipeline of growth initiatives, we are focused on delivering consistent, value-led growth while strengthening our position as a global partner of choice."

Business Highlights:

* Strong volume recovery in Nitro Toluene, NCB, and Ethylation-based products, supported by capacity additions.

* Sequential volume growth aided by refined pricing strategy and steady export demand; long-term offtake and spot flexibility maintained.

* Hybrid renewable energy shift through two power purchase agreements; set to deliver cost and carbon savings by FY27.

* Staggered commissioning of Zone IV projects in FY26 is expected to support multi-purpose manufacturing capabilities in FY27 and onwards.

FY24-25 Full-Year Performance

* Revenue Growth: 13%

* EBITDA: Rs 1016 Cr, aligned with revised guidance

* CAPEX: Rs 1372 Cr focused on growth, energy efficiency, and innovation

* Dividend: Final dividend of Rs 1 per share (20% of face value of Rs. 5/- each) recommended by the Board

Awards and Recognition

- AIL earned a coveted spot in the prestigious S & P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025

- Achieved significant recognition in environmental sustainability, securing Leadership Band "A" in CDP Climate Change and CDP Water Security for 2024

With a focus on operational excellence, margin recovery, and debt optimisation, AIL is positioned to enhance capital efficiency and execution momentum in FY26.

About AIL

Aarti Industries Limited (AIL) is one of the world's leading speciality chemical companies, combining process chemistry with scale-up engineering competence. The Company ranks globally 1st - 4th position for 75% of its portfolio and is a "Partner of Choice" for various Major Global & Domestic Customers. At the heart of AIL's operations is a dedication to sustainable development, seamlessly integrating environmental stewardship into its business model by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and a robust infrastructure to deliver solutions that balance economic growth with ecological responsibility. The Company's commitment to innovative and sustainable practices and immense care for its people and the planet defines its path to success.

Website - www.aarti-industries.com/

LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/aarti-industries/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2610938/5146178/Aarti_Industries_Logo.jpg

