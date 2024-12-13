Aayush Wellness Limited gets order worth USD 3 Million from Singapore's Cosmos Holdings Pte Ltd

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 13: India's Smart nutrition Company and a prominent player in health and wellness segment, Aayush Wellness Limited [BSE: 539528], is pleased to announce that the Company has garnered a big order worth US $ 3 million from M/s Cosmos Holdings Pte Ltd, a leading distributor in Singapore that supplies various healthcare and nutraceutical products.

This order marks a notable milestone for Aayush Wellness Limited and marks its entry on a global nutraceuticals and healthcare market.

Naveena Kumar, Managing Director said that "The success our products in India has laid the foundation for the company's foray into international markets, starting with Singapore--a hub for health-conscious consumers. This is Company's first export order and mark's the Company entry in the premium Singaporean Market. This shall have a substantial impact of the company operational performance and expansion plans by developing the export market for our products."

This agreement is a major push in Aayush Wellness's global expansion strategy. This agreement with Singapore's leading Cosmos Holdings Pte Ltd will enhance profitability by establishing a strong presence in Southeast Asia.

Singapore's health supplements market is estimated to be worth US $ 202.8 million in 2024 and its annual growth rate is projected to be 3.81% p.a.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aayush Wellness will supply its flagship nutraceutical products to cater to Singapore's growing demand for high-quality dietary supplements including effervescent tablets, marine collagen, probiotics, and super greens powders and more in a period of 1 year.

About Aayush Wellness Limited: (ISO 9000 and 22000 certified company)

Aayush Wellness Limited [BSE scrip code: 539528], established in 1989 is a pioneering name in health and wellness solutions, dedicated to offering products that merge wellbeing with innovation. We are India's smart nutrition company committed to offer quality and Services to enhance the consumer well-being. Aayush Wellness continues to lead the industry in promoting healthier lifestyle choices through its diverse range of wellness products and services. For more information, please visit www.aayushwellness.com or Call: 8655611700 for business inquiries.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements and/or based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Aayush Wellness Limited and its associates. The forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements. Aayush Wellness Limited does not intend, and is under no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)