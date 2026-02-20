ABB India reports record order growth in Q4 despite margin pressures

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 20: ABB India announced its highest fourth-quarter order intake in the last five years, with a remarkable 52% surge in orders for the fourth quarter (October-December), which reached INR 4,096 crore. This strong quarterly performance contributed to a record-high order intake of INR 14,115 crore for the full year 2025, an 8% increase year-over-year, signaling strong momentum and a robust demand environment.

This impressive growth was driven by a strong development in the base business, complemented by the timely booking of significant large orders from key growth sectors. During the quarter, the company saw high demand from data centers, automotive, buildings and infrastructure, railways, and metals industries. This surge has resulted in a record order backlog of INR 10,471 crore as of December 31, 2025, a 12% increase from the previous year. This substantial backlog provides excellent revenue visibility and a solid foundation for growth in the coming periods.

"2025 was a year of steady progress for ABB India, underscored by the proud milestone of completing 75 years of manufacturing in the country. As we step into 2026, our record order book and highest-ever revenues reflect the strength of our disciplined execution and the resilience of our teams. In the fourth quarter, we continued to ramp up orders and revenues despite margin pressures from volatile input costs. Our diversified portfolio and technology driven solutions allow us to navigate varied sectoral cycles with confidence, reinforcing the robustness of our business model. Customers rely on ABB for our innovation leadership, trusted partnerships, and an integrated ecosystem built over decades. Sustainability remains central to everything we do, and we continue to advance meaningful improvements across our operations, supply chain, and customer engagements. With strong leadership across divisions and a clear focus on agility, we remain committed to driving sustainable growth and long-term value for all stakeholders in the year ahead," said Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, ABB India.

Alongside the exceptional order growth, ABB India reported its highest-ever revenue of INR 13,203 crore for the full year, an 8% increase compared to 2024. All business areas contributed to the revenue growth during the quarter. While the company successfully navigated margin pressures from volatile input costs and increased labor expenses, its disciplined execution and focus on technology-driven solutions have solidified its market position.

Looking ahead to 2026, ABB India is well-positioned to capitalize on sustained investments in infrastructure, grid modernization, renewables, and digitalization. The company's strong presence across 23 market segments aligns with continued capital expenditure expected in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and water, reinforcing its long-term growth outlook.

Reflecting its solid performance and confidence in the future, the Board has recommended a final dividend of INR 29.59 per share. The company also advanced its sustainability goals, with ESG initiatives now covering 51% of its suppliers and achieving significant milestones in water stewardship and waste reduction.

