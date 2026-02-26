ABB leads industrial water stewardship with AWS gold certification at Nelamangala site

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26: ABB India recently achieved a landmark sustainability achievement: its Nelamangala, Bengaluru Rural manufacturing campus was awarded the prestigious Gold-level certification under the internationally recognised Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Standard. This achievement aligns with India's National Water Policy and the country's focus on sustainable industrial development. It reinforces national objectives to improve industrial water-use efficiency and reduce dependence on groundwater, while helping decouple manufacturing growth from freshwater consumption. ABB becomes only the fourth company in India, and the first in the automotive, electrical equipment, and machinery production sector, to earn this rigorous, stakeholder-focused certification.

The certification process involved structured engagement with a wide range of external stakeholders. This included suppliers, non-governmental organisations, local communities, neighbouring industries, regulatory authorities, and sustainability and industry bodies. These engagements were integral to assessing shared water risks, validating on-ground interventions, and aligning site-level water stewardship actions with broader catchment and community priorities.

ABB's Nelamangala site, among the company's most modern campuses, brings together a workforce of over 1,800 across multiple divisions, spread over approximately 56,000 sq. m. The AWS certification confirms that the site meets a globally recognised benchmark for responsible water stewardship and leadership, covering water governance, sustainable water balance, water quality, and shared catchment outcomes. As per The Energy and Resources Institute, industrial water use in India accounts for approximately 8-10% of total freshwater withdrawal and industrial water demand is expected to increase from 56 billion cubic meters (BCM) in 2010 to 151 BCM by 2050. By aligning industrial operations with local water realities, the site has demonstrated how manufacturing facilities can be both technologically advanced and environmentally regenerative, while creating long-term shared value for industry and its local communities and ecosystems.

Key achievements include:

- Water replenishment nearly 1.25x - the site replenishes nearly 1.25x more water than it consumes.

- Around 85% of treated water is recycled within the facility.

- Over 200 million litres of annual rainwater harvesting potential through implementation of conventional as well as cross wave technology, enough to meet the daily domestic water needs of approximately 400,000 urban households. Engaged 44 local suppliers in the catchment area on water stewardship initiatives by sharing best practices on sustainable water management, as part of wider catchment-level efforts, with several suppliers subsequently initiating their own rainwater harvesting initiatives.

"Water stewardship today must go beyond operational efficiency to delivering shared outcomes for communities and ecosystems. The AWS Gold certification recognises our deliberate focus on measurable groundwater recharge, transparent water governance, and sustained stakeholder engagement. At Nelamangala, we have demonstrated that industrial growth can be decoupled from freshwater dependence, creating a model that is scalable, locally relevant, and aligned with India's long-term water security priorities," said Saju SR, Senior Vice President, Smart Power Division. ABB India

In addition to on-site interventions, ABB has partnered with Third Planet Foundation to implement a large-scale groundwater recharge programme across 70 villages in Nelamangala. The initiative supports long-term water security for local communities and agriculture. Together, these efforts position ABB India's Nelamangala campus as a scalable model for responsible industrial water stewardship, demonstrating how industry, communities, and institutions can work together to strengthen shared water resources. By integrating site-level efficiency with local groundwater recharge and stakeholder collaboration, ABB's approach supports regional water resilience while aligning industrial growth with India's long-term water security priorities.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

Annexure

ABB India's Nelamangala site is in compliance with the AWS International Stewardship Standard v2.0. This certificate is valid for a period of three (3) years, contingent upon annual surveillance audits and provided that the site or group continues to meet the conditions as laid out in the AWS Standard, AWS Certification, Requirements and the Certification Agreement with Water Stewardship Assurance Services (WSAS).

For more information please contact:

Sohini Mookherjea

Email: sohini.mookherjea@in.abb.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)