Abbott Launches Ensure® Strength Pro in India to Support Healthy Ageing

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: Abbott, the global healthcare company, today announced the launch of Ensure® Strength Pro, a scientifically designed blend of nutrients to support strength and overall well-being by helping nourish seven key aspects of the body - muscles, bones, heart, blood cells, immune system, metabolism and nervous system.

For ageing adults, the body naturally undergoes changes that can influence strength, stamina, metabolism, and immunity.[1] Our bodies rely on many things working together to help us stay active, energetic and independent.[4] Research shows that between the ages of 40 and 80 years, gradual changes in bone density, metabolism and immune function are seen alongside up to 33 percent loss of muscle mass in adults.[5],[6] India continues to face widespread nutritional gaps, with diets across states at times lacking 11 of 25 essential nutrients predominantly arising due to lack of dietary diversity.[7],[8] Understanding how the body evolves with age and the nutrient gaps, Ensure® Strength Pro provides nutrients that nourish seven[1] key areas of health, helping people feel stronger.

"Feeling strong as we age isn't driven by a single element, it's the result of several functions in the body supporting one another," says Anirban Basu, general manager for Abbott's nutrition business in India. "Our scientifically formulated Ensure® Strength Pro, helps adults meet their evolving nutritional needs[9], especially in the context of common nutrient inadequacies, so they can stay active, engaged, and confident as they age."

Scientifically designed, Ensure® Strength Pro delivers 31 nutrients including 30 grams of high-quality protein[2]. to help meet the evolving nutritional needs of adults. It has vital nutrients to support bones, heart, blood cells, immune system, metabolic system and nervous system.

Dr. Priti Thakor, medical and scientific director for Abbott's nutrition business in India, explains: "As we age, nutrition plays a much bigger role than many people realize. What the body needs changes over time, and a balanced approach to nutrition can help support overall strength and resilience, beyond just muscle health."

Along with high quality and quantity of proteins, the formulation is enriched with calcium, vitamin D, vitamin K, phosphorus, and zinc to help maintain normal bones; has lower^ fat and sugar combined with high protein, L-carnitine & micronutrients like vitamin B complex, vitamin D, iron aid nutrient utilization and energy metabolism; iodine and selenium that support normal thyroid function; and 10 nutrients that help maintain the normal immune system, including vitamins A, C, D, B6 & B12 with zinc, iron, folate, copper, and selenium.

The launch is anchored in Abbott's "Power of 7" campaign, which underscores that everyday strength is sustained by the collective nourishment of seven key areas of health. Through science-led communication, expert engagement, and consumer education, Abbott aims to encourage proactive nutrition choices that support stronger bodies, greater resilience, and better quality of life.

[1] Seven areas of health refer to muscles, bones, heart, nervous & immune systems, metabolism and blood cell health.

[2] per 100 g of product

[3] Palmer AK et al. Metabolic changes in aging humans: current evidence and therapeutic strategies. J Clin Invest. 2022 Aug 15;132(16):e158451

[4] Patel PN, Horenstein MS, Zwibel H. Exercise Physiology. [Updated 2024 Oct 6]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2026 Jan- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK482280/

[5] This is an estimation/extrapolation/assumptions/computation from the fact that after the age of 40 years, lean body mass decreases at a rate of up to 8% per decade and this loss can accelerate up to 15% per decade after the age of 70 [https://www.ensure.com/muscle-loss-recovery]

[6] Baier S, et al. Year-long Changes in Protein Metabolism in Elderly Men and Women Supplemented With a Nutrition Cocktail of b-Hydroxy-b-methylbutyrate (HMB), L-Arginine, and L-Lysine. Journal of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition / Vol. 33, No. 1, January/February 2009

[7] Abhishek Chaudhary, Vaibhav Krishna, Region-specific nutritious, environmentally friendly, and affordable diets in India, One Earth, Volume 4, Issue 4, 2021, Pages 531-544, ISSN 2590-3322

[8] Saboo B, Gupta A, Tiwaskar M, et al. Fortifying Micronutrient Supplementation in India: Expert Consensus by the American College of Physicians (India Chapter). J Assoc Physicians India 2024;72(4):81-90.

[9] Leslie W, Hankey C. Aging, Nutritional Status and Health. Healthcare (Basel). 2015 Jul 30;3(3):648-58.

^Compared to ENSURE (F285).

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