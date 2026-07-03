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Home / Entertainment / Alpha box office report Day 1: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film posts decent start

Alpha box office report Day 1: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film posts decent start

Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's spy thriller, Alpha, hit the screens today on July 3, 2026. The makers had begun the advance booking of Alpha on Wednesday, July 1. However, the movie saw a slow start

Alpha box office collection

Alpha box office collection updates

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 3:55 PM IST

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Alpha box office: Alpha has finally made its big-screen debut after weeks of anticipation. The action thriller is the first female-led stand-alone movie in the YRF Spy Universe, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.
 
Supported by Yash Raj Films, the film got off to a decent start at the box office, with early collections starting to come in as Day 1 went on. The makers started advance booking for Alpha on Wednesday. However, the movie witnessed a slow start.

Alpha box office collection (ongoing)

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, Alpha is now running about 2,547 shows and has earned a net of ₹1.03 crore as of day 1. With India's final collection still pending, this increases the country's total gross collections to ₹1.22 cr and its total net collections to ₹1.03 cr so far.
 
 
By the end of Thursday, Alpha had sold close to 70,000 tickets, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With blocked tickets, these bookings helped the movie earn an early gross of about ₹2.26 crore. It is predicted that the Alia Bhatt-starrer will generate roughly ₹8-10 crore on its first day.

Alpha box office occupancy

With advance bookings of about ₹60 lakh from 867 shows, NCR topped the chart among the major markets, followed by Mumbai with almost ₹56 lakh from 697 shows.

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Pune gave around ₹9 lakh from 258 shows, Hyderabad provided ₹17 lakh from 249 shows, and Bengaluru contributed about ₹27 lakh from 338 shows.

About Alpha

Alpha, which was produced by Aditya Chopra with a speculated budget of ₹100 crore, also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan in the role of Kabir alongside Alia and Sharvari.
 
The narrative of the Hindi action movie Alpha, which is the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe, centres on an illegal super-soldier incident.

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Topics : Alia Bhatt women in Bollywood Bollywood box office Indian film industry Bollywood film industry

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

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