Accurate College of Law Recognised Among India's top 10 Most Admired Law Institutions

Delhi NCR [India], July 31: Accurate College of law, part of Accurate Group of Institutions, Greater Noida, has added yet another feather to its cap by securing a place among India's 10 Most Admired Law Colleges. This recognition highlights the institute's commitment to progressive legal education that meets the demands of a fast-changing, technology-driven legal landscape.

In an era where the practice of law is being transformed by artificial intelligence, data privacy as well as cross-border litigations, Accurate College Law is preparing students not just to understand these shifts -- but to lead them. The curriculum has been so well crafted that it covers all the impending topics like AI courts, Cyber Law and Global Legal frameworks to make the law graduates produced by Accurate Institutes ready for the future.

Commenting on such a prestigious recognition, Ms. Poonam Sharma, Chairperson, Accurate Group of Institutions said, "The law is evolving -- and so are we. This recognition is a reflection of our unwavering focus on offering contemporary legal education that not only addresses today's challenges but anticipates tomorrow's opportunities. At Accurate, we are committed to nurturing legal professionals who will lead with integrity, innovation, and impact."

The recognition as one of the country's most admired law colleges accorded to Accurate College of Law is a verdict that matters. It is a national endorsement and student-driven validation of Accurate Institute's disruptive model for legal education. With growing demand for legal professionals trained in cyber law, regulatory regimes and international practices, Accurate Institute is one-stop-destination for future law graduates.

Heralding a new standard in legal education, at Accurate College of Law, the students also benefit from experiential learning through simulated courtrooms that allow the students to engage in mock trials and legal proceedings. These practical activities help in building advocacy and reasoning capabilities in them.

The Institute's Practical Legal tech Training exposes students to software and platforms most commonly employed in AI-facilitated legal proceedings directly. Industry Expert Mentorship by Accurate College of Law provides mentees insights from practicing attorneys, law academics, and policy makers who influence the future of law in India and around the world.

Situated in Greater Noida, Accurate Group of Institutions has established a reputation of excellence across management, engineering, pharmacy and legal education.

For more information, please visit: www.accurate.in.

