Active Infrastructures Limited Announces IPO on NSE EMERGE, Marking a New Era of Growth

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19: Active Infrastructures Limited, a company engaged in infrastructure development and commercial construction, is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Emerge Platform of NSE. The subscription process will commence with anchor investor bidding on Thursday, 20th March 2025, followed by the issue opening for Retail Individual Investors (RII), Non Institutional Investors(NII), and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) on Friday, 21st March 2025, and closing on Tuesday, 25th March 2025. The company will list its shares on NSE EMERGE, offering up to 43,00,200 equity shares. This IPO marks a significant step in the company's growth trajectory, reinforcing its commitment to financial strength, expansion, and value creation for investors.

Founded in 2007 as Active Infrastructures Private Limited, the company has steadily expanded its footprint in the infrastructure sector. In August 2024, following a strategic restructuring, it was converted into a public limited company, adopting the name Active Infrastructures Limited. With operations spanning Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura, the company has established itself by developing roads, bridges, water supply systems, and commercial spaces.

The company is backed by individual promoters, Sunil Gyanchand Raisoni and Shreyas Sunil Raisoni, as well as corporate promoters, Riaan Diagnostic Private Limited and Shradha Infraprojects Limited-- an NSE main board-listed company. Together, they uphold a strong commitment to quality, safety, sustainability, and innovation. Over the years, it has successfully executed projects for both government agencies and private sector clients, positioning itself as a reliable player in the Indian infrastructure industry.

The promoters have a very strong background and have not diluted promoter holdings in other listed entities as well. This commitment reflects the confidence in the business and its future prospects. We believe that maintaining ownership stake demonstrates dedication to the company's vision and stability. If you have any questions or need more insights, feel free to reach out.

Commenting on the significance of the IPO, Nitesh Sanklecha, Managing Director of Active Infrastructures Limited, said, "The launch of this IPO is a defining moment for our company. Since our inception, we have focused on delivering high-quality infrastructure and commercial projects that contribute to India's development. This offering will not only help us optimise resources but will also allow us to expand further, bringing greater value to our stakeholders. We are committed to innovation, sustainability, and excellence, and this IPO is a testament to our long-term vision."

The IPO will offer up to 43,00,200 fresh equity shares, bringing the company's total post-issue equity share capital to 1,50,15,016 shares. The issue is being managed by Kreo Capital Private Limited as the Book Running Lead Manager, with Bigshare Services Private Limited serving as the registrar.

Active Infrastructures Limited has showcased strong financial performance in recent years, reflecting steady growth in Consolidated revenue, profitability, and net worth. For the period ending September 30, 2025, the company reported a revenue of Rs3,367.12 lakhs and a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs555.19 lakhs and a Net Worth of 3251.46, underscoring its robust financial health. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) post-bonus stood at Rs4.35. Notably, profitability has significantly improved, with the PAT margin has more than doubled from 7.95% in FY22 to 16.49% in FY25 H1, and EBITDA margin expanding from 9.75% to 24.25%, demonstrating enhanced operational efficiency and financial resilience.

The proceeds from the IPO will be strategically utilised to provide for working capital requirements, Capital expenditure towards purchase of construction equipment's, reduce debt and to procure margin money for obtaining Bank Guarantee and ensuring long-term sustainability and profitability. By enhancing its financial position, Active Infrastructures Limited aims to continue its expansion and solidify its presence in the Indian infrastructure market.

With its expansion plans in place, the company is well-positioned to scale its operations across India. By leveraging its expertise and financial strength, Active Infrastructures Limited aims to play a pivotal role in shaping the nation's infrastructure landscape.

For further details about the IPO and investment opportunities, visit https://activeinfra.in.

About Active Infrastructures Limited

Active Infrastructures Limited develops infrastructure and commercial construction projects, with expertise in building roads, bridges, water supply systems, and commercial spaces. The company operates across multiple states in India, delivering projects that prioritize quality, safety, and sustainability. Backed by an experienced leadership team and strong promoters, Active Infrastructures Limited aims to leverage its expertise to drive future expansion and contribute to India's infrastructure development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)