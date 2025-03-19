Active Infrastructures Ltd. IPO opens on March 21, 2025; Price Band fixed at Rs.178-181 per share

PNN

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 19: Nagpur based Active Infrastructures Ltd, an an infrastructure focused company, specializes in construction of Road, flyovers, water supply systems and commercial project construction is launching its public issue on NSE Emerge. The Book building public issue in the price band of Rs. 178-181 per share opens for subscription on March 21 and closes on March 25. Company plans to raise up to Rs. 77.83 crore(assuming full subscription at the upper price band of 181 per share)

The Proceeds of the public issue will be used for business expansion including Funding working capital requirements, Repayment/ Prepayment of Certain Borrowings availed by the Company and Margin Money for obtaining Bank Guarantee, Capital expenditure towards purchase of construction equipment and general corporate purposes. Kreo Capital Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager of the issue.

The initial public comprises of a fresh issue of 43,00,200 equity shares of face value Rs. 5 each in the price band of Rs. 178 to Rs. 181per share. Out of the issue proceeds, company plans to utilize Rs.38.98 crore towards meeting working capital requirements, Rs. 16.72 crore towards repayment/pre-payment of borrowings availed and Margin Money for obtaining Bank Guarantee and Rs. 7.05 crore for Capital expenditure towards purchase of construction equipment and remaining for general corporate purpose. Minimum lot size for the application is 600 shares which translates in to investment of Rs. 1,08,600 per application at higher price band of Rs.181 per share.

Highlights:-

* Fresh Public issue of Rs. 77.83 crore at a higher price band of Rs. 181 per share; Issue opens from March 21 to March 25, 2025

* Minimum lot size for application is 600 shares; Minimum IPO application amount Rs. 1,08,600 at Rs. 181 per share

* Funds raised through the issue will be used for working capital requirements, Repayment/pre-payment of certain borrowings and Margin Money for obtaining Bank Guarantee, Capital expenditure towards purchase of construction equipments and general corporate purposes

* For FY23-24 company reported revenues of Rs. 97.43 crore and Net Profit of Rs.10.45 crore; For the six months of FY25 ended September 2024, company reported revenue of Rs. 33.90 crore and Net Profit of Rs. 5.56 crore

* Kreo Capital Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager of the issue.

Retail investor quota for the IPO is kept at not less than 50.01% of the net offer. QIB quota is kept at not more than 10.00 % and Non-Institutional Investor quota at not less than 39.99% of the offer. Promoter holding post issue will be 71.36%.

Incorporated in 2007, Active Infrastructures Limited is a civil construction company. The company specializes in infrastructure development and commercial project construction. The company focuses on infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, water supply systems, and irrigation, while also constructing commercial spaces such as office complexes, retail centers, exhibition halls, and educational institutions. The company operates across India, with projects in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura. It focuses on customer satisfaction, ensuring quality and safety in all completed, ongoing, and upcoming projects.

Key Business Segments:

Infrastructure Development: Expertise in roads, flyovers, water supply systems, irrigation, and heritage site restoration, ensuring quality and sustainability.

Commercial Construction: Development of modern office spaces, retail centers, and exhibition halls. Notable projects like RIAAN Tower promote business growth and community engagement.

For FY23-24 ended March 2024, company has reported net profit of Rs. 10.45 crore and revenue of Rs. 97.43 crore with a strong return ratios including ROE at 36.22%, ROCE at 14.90%, RONW at 36.22% and PAT margin of 10.75%. For the six months ended September 2024, company reported revenue of Rs. 33.90 crore and Net Profit of Rs. 5.56 crore.

As on 30th September 2024, Net Worth of the company was reported at Rs. 32.51 crore, Reserves & Surplus at Rs. 24.81 crore and Asset base of Rs. 97.16 crore. Shares of the company will be listed on NSE Emerge platform.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)