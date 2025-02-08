Actor R. Madhavan Becomes the First Brixton Cromwell 1200 Owner in India

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8: Brixton Motorcycles, the prestigious Austrian motorcycle brand, has officially commenced deliveries in India with the first Brixton Cromwell 1200 being handed over to renowned actor R. Madhavan. This milestone marks Brixton's commitment to the Indian market and highlights the growing enthusiasm for the brand among motorcycle enthusiasts.

Brixton Motorcycles, known for its precision engineering and retro-inspired designs, has partnered with MotoHaus to introduce its stunning lineup to India. MotoHaus, Brixton's exclusive distributor, has already established a presence in Bangalore, Kolhapur, Goa, Ahmedabad, and Sangli, with Authorised dealerships coming up in Jaipur, Mysuru, Kolkata, Pune, and Mumbai/Navi Mumbai.

Upon receiving his Brixton Cromwell 1200, R. Madhavan expressed his admiration for the motorcycle, by stating, "From the moment I saw the Cromwell 1200, I knew it was special. It's not just about the ride; it's about the experience, the nostalgia, and the statement it makes. The balance of retro aesthetics and modern engineering is remarkable. As someone who truly appreciates craftsmanship and timeless style, this motorcycle feels like an extension of my personality. I couldn't be happier to be the first Brixton owner in India, especially with this one-of-a-kind model that features a special paint scheme and my son Vedant's name inscribed on it. It makes this motorcycle even more personal and meaningful to me."

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 seamlessly blends modern engineering with timeless styling. Powered by an 83PS engine producing 108Nm of torque, it features top-tier components such as Nissin brakes, Bosch ABS, and KYB adjustable suspension. In addition, it comes equipped with advanced rider-centric features like traction control, cruise control, an anti-theft key system, a TFT display, and tubeless Pirelli Phantom tyres. This combination of premium performance and classic aesthetics ensures an exceptional riding experience.

Tushar Shelke, Director of MotoHaus, added, "Brixton is not just about motorcycles; it's about a lifestyle--a gentleman's brand that embodies leisure, sophistication, and an appreciation for the finer things in life. R. Madhavan, with his effortless charm, refined persona, and deep appreciation for quality craftsmanship, is the perfect individual to represent the spirit of Brixton. We are incredibly proud to have him as our first customer in India, and we believe he truly personifies what Brixton stands for--style, elegance, and a passion for the finer things in life."

With an ex-showroom price of Rs7,84,000, the Brixton Cromwell 1200 stands as one of the most competitively priced motorcycles in its segment, offering an unmatched combination of premium features and affordability. Visit the nearest Authorised MotoHaus Dealership and test ride the range of Brixton Motorcycles ranging from 500cc to 1200cc segment. Bookings and Deliveries have started.

About Brixton Motorcycles:

Brixton Motorcycles, a renowned Austrian motorcycle brand, is dedicated to delivering precision-engineered motorcycles that merge modern technology with classic retro styling. Recognized globally for its high-performance models, the brand is now bringing its exceptional range to India, catering to enthusiasts seeking both style and substance.

About MotoHaus:

MotoHaus is the exclusive distributor for Brixton Motorcycles in India, offering customers an unparalleled experience in sales, service, and support. With an expanding network of dealerships across key cities, MotoHaus is set to make Brixton Motorcycles more accessible to Indian riders nationwide.

