Actress Bhumi Pednekar becomes the face of Taiwan Excellence's campaign to collaborate with Indian industries to assist a net-zero future

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Taiwan Excellence, global leader in sustainable manufacturing innovations released their first sustainable manufacturing campaign with actress Bhumi Pednekar as the face of the brand, to strengthen India's vision of achieving net-zero by 2070 and reducing carbon emission of 1 billion ton by 2030. Bhumi is the obvious choice for Taiwan Excellence's face since she is also India's first National Advocate for UNDP for SDGs.

Commenting on the partnership, Vic Lin, official spokesperson for TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Association), Mumbai said, "Industrial growth does not have to come at an environmental cost. There are ways to deal with reducing carbon footprint or creating a zero waste environment. We are happy to welcome Bhumi as our partner in our mission towards achieving sustainable industrialisation. Her passion for suatainability perfectly aligns with our values. Together, we can aim to inspire change, and sustainable innovation to combat climate change and build a greener, more sustainable world for future generations."

Through the campaign, Taiwan Excellence seeks to invite collaboration at industrial partnership level, with a diverse range of manufacturing innovations created with the goal to reduce carbon emission, waste minimization and energy efficiency. The campaign's messaging highlights how our planet is at a tipping point with climate change being a big crisis. Corrective action needs to be taken now, so that India's net-zero dream is aligned with industry 4.0 in a more sustainable manner. Campaign's focus areas for adopting excellence in environmental engineering are e-waste to cutting-edge machines, driving towards cleaner air by switching to EV and the use of green energy solutions across households. Advantech, Aver, Chimei Motor, Jumbo, Webcomm, Delta, Hiwin Mikrosystem and Transcend are some of the companies pioneering this change.

Commenting on the development, actress Bhumi Pednekar said "I am thrilled to be partnering with Taiwan Excellence as we work towards something so close to my heart - a net-zero emission world. SDGs are one of the biggest challenges we face today and this is the opportunity to rethink the way we use technology. I would like this campaign to be a call for action not just to individuals, but also corporations and industries, who can create larger impact by doing their bit to reduce carbon footprint and also look at collaborating with Taiwan Excellence for creative collaboration for sustainable industry solutions."

Taiwan Excellence has been on the forefront globally, making significant strides in reducing carbon footprints through innovative technology aiming to minimize waste, maximize resource efficiency, and promote sustainable development. Taiwan aims at achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Through these initiatives, Taiwan Excellence not only highlights the achievements of Taiwanese companies in sustainability and circular economy, but also sets a global benchmark for industries worldwide. Taiwan's leadership in this field underscores its dedication to creating a more sustainable and resilient future for all.

About Taiwan Excellence

The Taiwan Excellence symbol honors Taiwan's most innovative products, providing tremendous value to users worldwide. Products carrying this symbol have been selected based on outstanding R & D, design, quality, marketing, and Made-in-Taiwan merits. Initiated by the International Trade Administration (TITA) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan in 1992, the symbol is recognized in over 100 countries. Visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569265/Bhumi_Pednekar_Taiwan_Excellence.jpg

