Addrs Labs Strengthens Its Position as a Leading Global Asana Enterprise Implementation and Consulting Partner

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], November 18: Addrs Labs, a Gold Asana Solution Partner, expands its global enterprise transformation practice, delivering advanced Asana implementations, workflow automation, and strategic consulting for large organizations across India and international markets. Headquartered in Gurgaon with offices in Bangalore and Mumbai, the company has established itself as a strategic Asana partner for enterprise consulting, implementation, and workflow automation.

Over the last three years, Addrs Labs has built one of the largest dedicated Asana consulting teams globally, supporting enterprises across sectors such as technology, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and retail. The company has worked with leading Indian and international enterprises to modernize their work orchestration, project portfolio management, and cross-functional collaboration using Asana.

"Asana is transforming how global teams work, and enterprises need a strategic partner who understands digital transformation deeply," said Parteek Bansal, CEO, Addrs Labs. "Our focus has always been on maximizing customer outcomes, not just implementing tools. We are proud to be recognized as one of the Top Asana Partners supporting large, complex deployments worldwide."

Why Addrs Labs Stands Out Among Global Asana Partners

Companies choose Addrs Labs as their Asana implementation partner due to three core differentiators:

- Dedicated Asana-Only Enterprise Team: A specialized team focused exclusively on Asana consulting, workflow design, and enterprise transformation for 3+ years.

- Highest Success Rates: Proven track record of delivering measurable improvements in operational efficiency through large-scale onboarding, training, and adoption programs.

- Trusted by Leading Enterprises: Experience implementing Asana for some of the biggest companies in India and internationally, establishing Addrs Labs as a long-term strategic partner for enterprise PMO and transformation teams

Enterprise Services Offered

Addrs Labs provides end-to-end Asana services, including:

- Enterprise implementation & onboarding

- Workflow automation & AI-driven process optimization

- Portfolio management setup

- Asana-third-party integrations (Jira, Power BI, Salesforce & more)

- Custom API integration & automation solutions

- Executive reporting, dashboards & governance frameworks

- Advanced training for PMO, IT, and transformation leaders

"Enterprises today demand scalable work management solutions and seamless integrations across their digital ecosystem," Bansal added. "Our mission is to help organizations achieve full operational clarity using Asana as the core execution layer."

