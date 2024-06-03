AdLift Certified as a Great Place to Work, Highlighting Commitment to Employee Happiness and Innovation

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 3: AdLift, a leading digital marketing agency known for its award-winning client work, today announced it has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. This prestigious recognition underscores the company's dedication to fostering a positive, collaborative, and high-performing work environment where employees are empowered to thrive.

Since its founding in 2009, AdLift has prioritized employee well-being and professional development. The company offers a comprehensive benefits package, including competitive salaries, health insurance, and paid time off. But AdLift goes beyond traditional benefits, fostering a culture of innovation and growth through initiatives like Liftskill- A program offering continuous learning opportunities to help employees stay ahead of the digital marketing curve; Industry Seminars - that give employees Exposure to industry experts and thought leaders; Townhalls- Open communication forums where employees can directly engage with leadership and Employee Wellness Initiatives- Programs promoting physical and mental well-being.

"This certification is a direct reflection of our commitment to creating an environment where employees feel valued, engaged, and empowered to do their best work," said Prashant Puri, Co-Founder & CEO of AdLift. "We believe a happy employee translates to a delighted client, and this recognition is a testament to the incredible team we've built."

AdLift's employee-centric approach fuels its innovative spirit. By empowering employees to think beyond boundaries, AdLift has consistently delivered award-winning campaigns for a diverse clientele, including Fortune 100 companies like Titan, Bajaj Finserv, and PayU.

"At AdLift, we're passionate about creating a workplace where employees can unlock their full potential and find joy in their work," said Prashant Puri. "This certification validates our efforts and positions us as a top employer for attracting and retaining the best talent in the industry."

The Great Place to Work® Certification adds to AdLift's impressive list of accolades. Over the past decade, the agency has partnered with over 250 brands and consistently delivers innovative campaigns across multiple platforms. This latest recognition serves as a further commitment to continuous improvement in employee experience and workplace culture.

About AdLift

AdLift is a leading digital marketing agency that helps businesses achieve their online marketing goals. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, social media marketing, content marketing, and email marketing. AdLift is known for its data-driven approach, creative strategies, and commitment to client success.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed over 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace. In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level.

Contacts: Vivek Sharma

vivek.sharma@adlift.com

+91 9971432002

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428068/AdLift_GPTW_Certified.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)