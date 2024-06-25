Admiral America Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Announces its Foray into the India Market

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 25: As one of the premier American brands, Admiral is proud of its legacy and heritage of 90 years as it celebrates '9 decades of Excellence' this year. Admiral with its renowned expertise in Appliances and Electronics is pleased to make its foray into the Indian market in association with Flipkart.

Flipkart's service arm, Jeeves, will support the After Sales Service for the Admiral product range.

Vishal Saxena, Chief Executive Officer for MEA & South Asia region, stated, "Admiral is proud and delighted about its collaboration with the wholesale arm of Flipkart. India being one of the fastest growing economies in the world, Admiral is focused on capturing market share aggressively in various product categories." He further added that in the first phase, Admiral and Flipkart will introduce a wide range of products including LED TVs, Air conditioners, Refrigerators and Washing Machines to the discerning consumers of India.

Vishal Saxena further added that Admiral has plans to introduce multiple product categories in the second phase that will further strengthen Admiral's presence in India.

Kunal Gupta, Vice President, Large Appliances at Flipkart, said, "As they foray into the Indian market, Flipkart is pleased to be one of the partners for Admiral America Corporation Pvt Ltd. Combining the varied range of Admiral America's products and our strong footprint in the Indian market, we believe this will add significant value to the shopping experience of consumers and create an impactful journey ahead."

Admiral Range will go live on Flipkart tentatively by the end of June 2024

About Admiral America Corporation

Admiral Corporation Inc. is best known worldwide for its home appliances and electronics. The company was originally known as the Transformer Corporation of America and by 1929 it was the biggest supplier of radio parts in the world. The Great Depression of 1929 took its toll and Ross D Siragusa, our founder, was forced to declare bankruptcy. Later in 1934 he purchased the "Admiral" trademark which went on to officially become Admiral Corporation America Inc., in 1936. Admiral's global operations started in 1946 with the opening of its factory in Toronto - Canada with subsequent regions entities in Mexico, Italy, Taiwan and India.

