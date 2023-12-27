Advantage Club Doubles User Base to 4 Million in less than 15 months

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 27: Advantage Club, a global leader in the employee engagement platform space, today celebrates a significant achievement of reaching 4 million users, doubling its user base in less than 15 months, showcasing the swift and broad-ranging adoption of its services across the globe. Advantage Club's growth trajectory is as notable as its scale: it took 4.75 years to reach its first million users, 10 months for the second, 8 months for the third, and a swift 6.5 months for the fourth million, reflecting an accelerating adoption rate of the platform. Alongside this user growth milestone, Advantage Club also reported a staggering 500% surge in its revenue in the last 20 months, a testament to the company's robust business model and the increasing demand for its innovative solutions.

Since its establishment in 2016, Advantage Club has acted as a catalyst in the employee engagement space. The platform presents a comprehensive solution for employee engagement and experience, encompassing rewards, recognitions, flexible benefits, wellness, onboarding, perks, and communities. The impressive user growth is a result of acquiring several high-profile clients, including leading IT firms, global consulting companies, large banks, financial institutions, and prominent e-commerce players.

Advantage Club serves a diverse clientele across 100+ countries, with a strong dedication to enhancing employee experience and improving engagement. Its success is attributable not only to its broad suite of services delivered in collaboration with thousands of brand partners but also to its innovative initiatives such as AC Raffle, NFT Awarding, and Metaverse experiences, which have significantly improved user engagement and platform stickiness.

Co-founders Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, both accomplished UCLA alumni, have harnessed the power of data mining and analytics to disrupt the traditional approach to employee benefits. Their leadership has propelled Advantage Club into a unique realm, boasting a client roster including esteemed organizations such as Concentrix, Teleperformance, Hexaware, EY, Target, Accenture, BCG, HCL, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Rakbank, Lafarge, and Resort World Sentosa.

Co-founder and CEO Sourabh Deorah shared, "We are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable milestone of 4 million users on our platform and a 500% growth in revenue in the last 20 months. These dual achievements are a testament to our unwavering commitment to transforming the employee engagement landscape. They reflect our continuous innovation, our ability to secure high-profile clients, and our effective strategies to increase platform stickiness, all of which foster a more motivated, satisfied, and productive workforce."

As Advantage Club continues to push boundaries in the employee engagement and experience arena, it remains committed to delivering trailblazing solutions that bolster organizational success and employee well-being. With a substantial global presence and an ever-expanding network of brand partners, Advantage Club is set to explore new horizons in the employee engagement and experience domain.

