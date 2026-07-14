Afcons Launches 1st Segment, using launching girder for Bhopal Metro Blue Line

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: Afcons Infrastructure Limited has successfully completed the first segment erection commissioning, using the Launching Girder at Piplani Chouraha for the 13 km Elevated Blue Line Viaduct Metro Project from Bhadbhada to Ratnagiri. This is a historic milestone and shall enable speedy progress of the 12.9 km metro.

Bhopal Metro or Bhoj Metro as it's called, is being built by the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Co Limited (MPMRCL). Afcons is constructing the Blue Line as an EPC contractor.

The launch of - First segment erection by launching girder at Bhopal Elevated Metro Project (3156) was in the presence of MPMRCL Director Works and other officials

About Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It has a legacy of over six decades, with strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally. As per the latest ENR survey, Afcons is ranked in Top 140 international Contractors globally; 12th in Bridges and 8th in Marine & Ports.

For more info

Contact:

Corporate Communications

Naresh Sharma - naresh.sharma@afcons.com

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