AG & P Pratham becomes Natural Gas Utility Partner for Sri City - Industrial Park for all its Fuel Needs

VMPL Sri City (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 3: N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, did the Ground-Breaking ceremony for the laying of AG & P Pratham's City Gas Pipeline network in Sri City Industrial Area located in Andhra Pradesh. TG Bharath, Minister of Industries and Commerce - GOAP, Abhilesh Gupta, MD & CEO AG & P Pratham, Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder, Managing Director of Sri City, and various other dignitaries were part of this ceremony. This milestone event underscores AG & P Pratham's dedication to reshape the energy landscape of Sri City and supporting its sustainable development. The MoU signed earlier in March this year between AG & P Pratham and Sri City, signifies a strong partnership focused on creating a comprehensive natural gas pipeline network that will connect potential customers within the integrated business city. This project is set to provide industrial, commercial, and residential sectors in Sri City with a reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly energy solution. AG & P Pratham will also be presenting an important opportunity to the industries in Sri City to reduce their carbon footprint by switching their employee transportation vehicles to CNG.

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, , during his visit to Sri City inaugurated 16 companies and performed Bhumi Puja for eight companies including AG & P Pratham. The supply of Natural Gas through the pipeline network by AG & P Pratham will present a plug and play environment for the industries in Sri City requiring clean energy. The CM speaking during the Ground-Breaking ceremony while reiterating that this is an important project for industries also mentioned that it is a pleasure to interact with CEOs who play a crucial role in job creation and economic growth. By driving industrial success, they contribute to the economy helping government run welfare schemes, contributing to the overall development of the state.

Speaking on this association, Abhilesh Gupta, Managing Director & CEO of AG & P Pratham, stated, "We are delighted to associate with Sri City for developing natural gas infrastructure to equip the industrial and commercial establishments within Sri City with natural gas, which is a reliable energy solution. This association marks a significant stride as we aim to transform the energy landscape with a comprehensive gas pipeline network connecting the potential customers seamlessly within the coming months. This collaboration is set to bolster industries in the business city, including metal, automotive, ceramics/glass, packaging, and dairy production processes."

Abhilesh Gupta further added, "AG & P Pratham has planned an investment of INR 3,500 Crores over the next 5 years through which we aim to make the shift to Natural Gas, an eco-friendly and economical fuel, easier for all customers across AP. AG & P Pratham is developing City Gas Distribution networks in 7 districts of Andhra Pradesh including Tirupati, Chittoor, SPSR Nellore, YSR Kadapa Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai and Anantapur. We have launched 56 CNG stations including 3 live LCNG stations which are operational across these districts. AG & P Pratham also supplies Piped Natural Gas by providing last mile connectivity to more than 46,000 household and has laid more than 3,350 inch-km of pipelines across the state.

AG & P Pratham is also introducing CNG in Sri City as an environmentally friendly mobility solution to cater to the transportation needs of Sri City from our proposed CNG fuelling station coming up within the industrial park. We are excited at the possibility of partnering with the establishments in this integrated business city who are looking to achieve their ESG targets. In addition to this, residential societies in Sri City will also reap the benefits of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for domestic purposes, enhancing the quality of life for residents and fostering the sustainable development of the community."

The project's launch aligns with AG & P Pratham's vision of promoting natural gas as a clean and sustainable energy source across Andhra Pradesh. The infrastructure development in Sri City will not only support the state's industrial growth but also contribute to achieving the broader goal of reducing carbon emissions and promoting environmental sustainability.

AG & P Pratham is the leading international player in the Indian City Gas Distribution (CGD) industry. AG & P Pratham holds 12 CGD licenses awarded by the Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to exclusively provide natural gas for everyday use in 37 Districts in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Rajasthan. The exclusive rights cover the supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to households, industrial, commercial, non-commercial, and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for use in vehicles. These CGD networks will cover 278,000 square kilometres, 17,000 inch-km of pipeline, and over 1,500 new CNG stations.

