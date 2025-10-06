Agoda Data Shows 67% Rise in International Travel Interest to India During Diwali 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 6: Digital travel platform Agoda's latest travel insights revealed a steady rise in interest for India as a destination during the upcoming Diwali week, with searches growing 24% among international travelers and domestic travelers combined.

Domestic travel interest continues to play a central role during this holiday period, with searches within India increasing by 18%. Notably, international travel interest is expanding at an even faster pace, with inbound searches by overseas travelers growing by 67% year-on-year during the holiday period.

Among the top ten international markets expressing travel interest to India during this period, South Korea stood out with searches rising more than 45 times compared to last year. Travel interest from Southeast Asia was also strong, with searches from Thailand growing nearly twofold, and interest from Malaysia rising 25%. Beyond the APAC region, travel interest from the United Arab Emirates recorded an 87% increase, while searches from the United States rose by 28%, underlining the diverse spread of interest across both regional and long-haul markets.

Beyond its vibrant displays of lamps and fireworks, for many travelers, Diwali is an opportunity to engage with India's rich heritage, taste festive cuisine, and participate in family-centered festivities that create a sense of warmth and togetherness. The festival's combination of visual spectacle, cultural immersion, and shared celebration makes it a compelling reason for both domestic and international travelers to visit India each year.

During Diwali, travelers are seeking destinations that blend cultural heritage with festive vibrancy. Goa topped the rank as the most searched destination for the festive period. Among the top five destinations, Udaipur and Jaipur recorded a 49% and 46% rise in searches, respectively, reflecting their reputation as centers of cultural richness. Meanwhile, searches for New Delhi doubled and Mumbai searches rose by 18%, reaffirming their positions as key metropolitan hubs for both domestic and international visitors looking to experience Diwali celebrations.

Commenting on these trends, Gaurav Malik, Country Director for the Indian Subcontinent and Indian Ocean Islands at Agoda said, "It's wonderful to see so many international visitors eager to experience the unique cultural festivals that India has to offer. Diwali, with its traditions of light, community, and celebration, provides an unmatched opportunity for travelers to immerse themselves in India's rich cultural fabric. What's particularly exciting is the emergence of newer source markets such as South Korea, alongside consistent demand from regions like the Middle East and Southeast Asia. These insights reflect how cultural travel resonates across borders, and how India is increasingly being recognized as a vibrant, welcoming destination for diverse global audiences."

The data references accommodation searches made on Agoda by travellers between February to August for check-ins between 17-23 October 2025 compared to 28 October - 3 November 2024.

