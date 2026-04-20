Agoda Launches brand new 'What a Save!' campaign in India

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 20: Digital travel platform Agoda is ready to save the day and travelers' wallets with its fresh "What a Save!" campaign. This lighthearted set of digital ads, including three unique videos, blends humor with creativity to highlight real savings of up to 50% off on domestic hotel bookings.

In the campaign's videos, viewers are treated to unexpected acts of heroism. One shows a beachgoer rescuing a dolphin washed ashore, with the crowd exclaiming "What a save!" only for the hero to cheekily add, "Actual savings happen on Agoda." Another video features a girl performing the Heimlich maneuver on a choking peacock, with a grateful mom echoing the same sentiment about Agoda's savings.

Gaurav Malik, Country Director India at Agoda, shared, "With the new 'What a Save!' campaign, we're blending humor with genuine value. Agoda aims to make travel planning as enjoyable as the journey itself. Wherever travelers venture, booking with Agoda ensures they'll be amazed and exclaim, 'What a Save!'."

In addition to the videos, Agoda is rolling out digital creatives and teaming up with popular creators like Aparshakti Khurana, Raghu and Rajiv of Roadies fame, and Gajraj Rao. This dynamic content lineup is set to engage audiences and highlight Agoda's knack for great deals and a delightful booking experience.

Agoda's "What a Save!" campaign is now live on Meta platforms, YouTube and other digital channels. It showcases the platform's vast offerings, including over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in a single booking. Travelers can explore these offerings and find the best deals on Agoda's mobile app. For more information, visit Agoda.com or download the Agoda mobile app.

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