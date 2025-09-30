AGP World Brings Sai - The Musical to Mumbai Premiering 15th October

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Come 15th and 16th October, the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre at NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai, will resonate with music and devotion as AGP World presents 'Sai - The Musical' for the first time in the city. Inspired by Sai Satcharitra, the production is timed poignantly with Shirdi Sai Baba's Maha Samadhi, commemorated as his death anniversary. This two-hour Hindi musical with English subtitles goes beyond theatre, unfolding as a spiritual experience that feels especially relevant in today's age, when the world is searching for meaning beyond the noise of doom-scrolling and digital overload.

In present-day Mumbai, Sai Baba miraculously appears, sparking a wave of devotion and headlines across India. Through a seamless weave of flashbacks from a century ago, his timeless teachings of Shraddha (faith) and Saburi (patience) echo answers to modern dilemmas. With 15 original soulful tracks performed live on stage, and one specially recorded by the incomparable singer Kailash Kher, an ensemble of 30+ cast and crew, and more than 300 costumes and props, the production pairs heartfelt storytelling with cutting-edge stagecraft to create an immersive experience that is as visually breathtaking as it is emotionally uplifting.

Producer Ashvin Gidwani, the powerhouse behind AGP World, a company synonymous with world-class theatre and live experiences for over 25 years, explains why 'Sai - The Musical' is so close to his heart. Known for landmark productions like 'Devdas - The Musical' and for redefining Indian theatre through collaborations across 22 cities and 12 countries, Gidwani brings the same scale and sincerity here. "In times when the world feels fragmented and restless, Sai Baba's message reminds us to slow down, trust, and live with compassion," he avers. "There's magic in theatre... it moves people, not just individually, but as a shared heartbeat in a room. With 'Sai - The Musical', I wanted to create a space where, for two hours, people could leave their worries at the door and reconnect with hope and humanity. Baba has been a guiding light in my own life, and this is my humble seva... a way to pass on that light."

The vision is brought to life under the direction of acclaimed playwright and director Atul Satya Koushik, whose repertoire includes large-scale historical and mythological productions such as 'Draupadi', 'Chakravyuh', 'Legend of Ram', and 'Wo Lahore'. He reflects on the responsibility behind the musical, "Sai isn't history or mythology... he is a living emotion, personal to millions. Every gesture, every scene has been shaped with reverence. Our aim is not to explain Sai Baba, but to bring audiences closer to him."

The show's creative backbone is formidable, with Bhavna Pani as Movement Director, music by Anik Sharma, choreography by Devendra Singh, and an international technical team led by Michael Inglis ensuring that every detail, from lighting to live vocals, meets world-class standards. Adding to this strength is a talented ensemble cast featuring Akshay Datta, Bhumika Mane, Pankaj Berry, Puneet Mishra, and Saberi Bhattacharya. And at the heart of it all lies the question that has stirred much curiosity... who steps into the sacred role of Sai Baba on stage?

Following its Mumbai premiere, 'Sai - The Musical' will travel to Delhi later this year, continuing its journey of devotion and storytelling across India.

You can catch the shows at Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA on 15th October (Wednesday) at 6:30 pm and on 16th October (Thursday) at 7:30 pm. Tickets on BookMyShow.

