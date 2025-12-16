Ai+ Enters the Flagship League with NovaFlip -- First Launch from Its New Series

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 16: Ai+ Smartphone today announced NovaFlip, an innovative addition to the premium flip smartphone market, at a price point of under INR 40,000. This is in line with the company's mission to make high-quality technology accessible for everyone. Scheduled for release in Q1 2026, this device marks the beginning of Ai+ Smartphone flagship Nova Series, a collection that merges cutting-edge innovation with affordability.

Building on the success of the Nova 5G launch in July 2025, Ai+ Smartphone is expanding its flagship offerings with the Nova Series, featuring models like the Nova Pro, Nova Ultra, Nova Flip, and even a future Fold variant. Each device is intentionally crafted to provide outstanding performance, unique features, and a user experience that sets a new benchmark in the smartphone industry.

Unlike conventional smartphones that treat the flip form factor as a hardware novelty, NovaFlip runs on NxtQuantum OS, designed to adapt intelligently across folded and open states. Core interactions are optimised for quick checks and glanceable information when the phone is closed, while delivering a complete smartphone experience when opened. The privacy-first architecture of NxtQuantum OS ensures zero pre-loaded bloatware, no invasive trackers, and complete user control over personal data, prioritising long-term trust over short-term engagement tactics.

"Flip smartphones bring back things people genuinely miss: compactness, physical interaction, and a sense of control," said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. "There's nostalgia in that experience, but there's also a very modern need behind it. People want devices that are easier to carry, easier to live with, and less demanding of their attention."

He added, "NovaFlip blends that familiarity with everything a modern smartphone needs to deliver today. It's a flip phone that fits current lifestyles, purposeful, expressive, and designed for moments when you want to engage quickly or disconnect just as easily."

The NovaFlip launch represents a significant milestone in Ai+ Smartphone's 5G roadmap, reinforcing the brand's commitment to diversifying its smartphone portfolio to meet the needs of the premium market while ensuring budget-friendliness.

The Q1 launch will release NovaFlip with full product details and availability, marking the beginning of Ai+ Smartphone's flagship Nova series.

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on providing a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while maintaining accessible price points without compromising on user experience.

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for the mobile-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.

