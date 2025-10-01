Ai+ Smartphone Introduces NxtPrivacy Dashboard, India's First Built-In Real-Time Privacy Tool

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 1: Ai+ Smartphone today announced the launch of its latest innovation, the NxtPrivacy Dashboard. The feature gives users real-time visibility and control over how apps access sensitive data and is rolling out through a software update to all Ai+ Pulse 4G & Nova 5G devices. It is the first built-in privacy control for smartphones in India.

India has more than 650 million smartphone users. On average, each device carries 80 to 120 apps, many of which request permissions for the microphone, camera, or location, often continuing in the background without explicit consent. Tailored to India's digital reality, the NxtPrivacy Dashboard is designed as a user-first innovation that makes privacy practical for everyday citizens.

"Privacy is no longer a privilege. It is a fundamental right for every smartphone user," said Madhav Sheth, CEO of Ai+ Smartphone and Founder of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. "With NxtPrivacy Dashboard, we are making that right simple and accessible by design. For the first time, Indian users can clearly see which apps are using sensitive permissions and take back control with a single tap. This Feature-Tech is crafted for our Indian consumers."

Key features of NxtPrivacy Dashboard include

* Real-time view of app activity across location, camera, microphone, contacts, and clipboard.

* One-tap controls to revoke or modify permissions instantly.

* AI-powered Privacy Score with recommendations to improve device security.

* Category-based tabs for permissions management across camera, mic, location, gallery/ photos, folders, clipboard, and many more.

* Smart alerts flag unusual activity, such as an app accessing the microphone at night or during the idle state.

* User-enabled option to pause all trackers during sensitive moments, such as travel or public Wi-Fi use, as per user choice and preference.

Every tap, scroll, and voice command leaves a digital trace, often without user consent or awareness. The NxtPrivacy Dashboard makes hidden activity visible, empowering users to make informed choices and reinforcing Ai+ Smartphone's commitment to transparency, data security, and digital sovereignty.

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on providing a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while maintaining accessible price points without compromising on user experience.

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for the mobile-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.

