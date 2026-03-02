Ai+ Smartphone Unveils Pulse 2 at 5999 with 50MP AI Camera with the Slimmest 6000mAh Battery in this Category; Sale from 11th March at 12 PM

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 2: Ai+ Smartphone today launched Pulse 2, the next chapter in the brand's mission to democratise technology in India. Designed to feel simpler, smoother, and more confidence-building at disruptive price points, Pulse 2 is built around the everyday essentials that matter most: reliable performance, all-day power, and effortless photography. Pulse 2 will go on sale on Flipkart from March 11, 12 PM onwards.

Pulse 2 will be available in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants. As a special launch offer, the 4GB + 64GB variant will be available at a price of Rs. 5,999, and the 6GB + 128GB variant will be available at a price of Rs. 7,999 for the first 24 hours.

"Pulse 2 builds meaningfully on the foundation set by Pulse 1, delivering upgrades across the features users depend on most," said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. "We've focused on the essentials that build confidence: a capable camera, a battery you can trust, and a smooth software experience right out of the box, so more users can step up without stretching their budget."

On the camera front, Pulse 2 retains the powerful 50MP Dual AI rear camera while upgrading the front camera from 5MP on Pulse 1 to an improved 8MP, resulting in clearer selfies and sharper detail across lighting conditions from bright outdoor scenes to indoor portraits, refining image balance and clarity for everyday photography.

Battery performance also sees a significant jump. While Pulse 1 featured a reliable 5000mAh battery, Pulse 2 moves to a slim 6000mAh battery, engineered to comfortably power longer, more demanding days without compromising on form factor. Whether it's streaming, browsing, gaming, or multitasking, Pulse 2 is built to go further.

Display smoothness has been upgraded from a 90Hz refresh rate on Pulse 1 to 120Hz on Pulse 2, offering noticeably smoother scrolling, fluid animations, and a more responsive visual experience.

Durability has improved as well, with Pulse 2 advancing from an IP54 rating on Pulse 1 to IP64, providing stronger protection against dust and splashes in everyday conditions.

On the software side, Pulse 1 launched with Android 15 on NxtQuantum OS, while Pulse 2 comes with Android 16 on NxtQuantum OS out of the box, ensuring a more refined, stable, and optimised experience from day one. The updated platform enhances responsiveness, improves system efficiency, and delivers a cleaner, more consistent interface aligned with Pulse's promise of reliability.

Pulse 2 also introduces a refreshed design language, featuring a cleaner aesthetic, improved in-hand comfort, and five vibrant colour options -- Green, Blue, Pink, Purple, and Black, giving users greater personal expression while staying true to Pulse's core philosophy of simple, dependable value.

Ai+ Smartphone debuted in July 2025 with Pulse and Nova 5G, two smartphones that built momentum by focusing on real-life usability at value-led price points. Pulse 2 continues that direction with a product experience engineered for daily reliability.

Pulse 2 Available in

4GB + 64GB | Price: Rs. 5999 for 24 Hrs

6GB + 128GB | Price: Rs. 7999 for 24 Hrs

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on providing a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while maintaining accessible price points without compromising on user experience.

From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs -- it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.

