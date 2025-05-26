Alcovia launches in Delhi-NCR: A New Premier Community for India's Most Driven Young Minds

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], May 26: Alcovia, a first-of-its-kind community designed for high-potential students aged 11 to 16, officially launches its operations in Delhi-NCR. With a focus on immersive offline learning, Alcovia is building a premier community of driven teenagers where we provide the right exposure and exploration opportunities through peer learning, professional mentorship, and hyper-personalized career guidance, empowering them to stay ahead of the curve.

Founded by Sahil Puri, a seasoned business leader with stints at Flipkart, Meesho, Noise, and Nothing, Alcovia brings together a passionate team of educators and strategists from top-tier institutions, including SRCC, LSR, SSCBS, and IIM Indore. Puri, who has mentored over 3,000 postgraduate students across India's top campuses and spoken at more than 20 leading universities, is now channelling his experience into building a future-focused learning model for teenagers.

Alcovia's flagship program includes:

Curated Teen Community: Alcovia brings together diverse and passionate students from grades 6-10, fostering a supportive peer network where members collaborate on real-world projects, engage in peer learning, and participate in meaningful discussions. Within this community, students challenge and inspire each other, celebrate achievements, and form lasting connections.

Fortnightly Workshops: Fortnightly hands-on workshops with various professionals build

real-world context in Alcovians. Workshops also use AI to live track & analyze 11 soft skills in an effort to enhance students' communication, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills through real-world simulations and interactive activities.

Professional 1:1 mentorship: Students receive direct access to leading industry professionals who provide mentorship, real-world insights, and exposure to diverse career paths. This connection leads to potential opportunities for live projects and internships.

Hyper-Personalized Career Guidance: Each student is paired with experienced counselors and an academic advisor for individualized guidance tailored to their strengths, interests, and goals. Roadmaps are built at a weekly, monthly & yearly level.

Entrepreneurial Initiatives: Guided by experienced founders, students have the opportunity to create and launch their own ventures. This hands-on experience helps them build grit, resilience, and practical business skills.

Building Empathy: Alcovia enables students to engage in meaningful social projects, helping them develop empathy, leadership, and a sense of responsibility towards their communities.

Holistic Development: Comprehensive support for mental well-being, physical health & nutrition, with personalized plans to help students thrive inside and beyond the classroom.

Personal Brand: In today's world, social currency is gaining momentum. Thoughtful personal branding is helping students stand out and gain admission to top universities as they're showcasing genuine interest and building communities around it. At Alcovia, we weave the stories of each Alcovian on their socials.

Speaking on the launch, Sahil Puri, Founder of Alcovia, said:

"At Alcovia, we're reimagining what it means to grow up future-ready. Alcovia is about unlocking new possibilities for every teenager through meaningful exposure and exploration that sparks curiosity, clarity and confidence. Our vision is to help young minds discover their unique strengths and develop the mindset to lead, innovate, and thrive in a world that's constantly evolving. We are now on the lookout for 40 teens who are passionate about something, and we feel that getting all of them together in a room will lead to some brilliant learning opportunities from each other."

Alcovia brings together a new group of students each year after testing them on aptitude and passion across Delhi-NCR, with in-person sessions held at top venues like Quorum. By welcoming fresh cohorts annually, Alcovia ensures a dynamic and engaging peer community, while continuing to prioritize high-quality & well-curated offline learning experiences.

By combining experiential learning with strategic mentorship and personal growth, Alcovia is set to redefine early career discovery for India's next generation of thinkers, builders, and leaders.

