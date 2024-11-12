Alliance University Awarded A+ Accreditation by NAAC in First Assessment Cycle

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 12: Alliance University, South India's first private institution recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), has been awarded A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in its inaugural accreditation cycle.

This A+ accreditation achievement is reflected in the varsity's cumulative CGPA of 3.26, with top scores across key domains: Curricular Aspects (3.67), Teaching-Learning and Evaluation (3.64), Infrastructure and Learning Resources (3.9), and Student Support and Progression (3.75). These scores affirm the university's strengths in dynamic curriculum offerings, student-centered teaching, advanced infrastructure, and robust support systems. Additionally, the score of 3.57 in Governance, Leadership, and Management underscores Alliance's effective strategic planning, faculty welfare, and quality assurance measures, while a score of 3.4 in Institutional Values and Best Practices highlights a commitment to inclusivity and sustainability.

Dr Priestly Shan, Vice Chancellor, Alliance University, said: "This much-sought-after recognition by NAAC highlights Alliance University's commitment to excellence in higher education and reaffirms its influence in shaping academic and professional landscapes on both national and international stages. It reinforces the University's appeal among students, faculty, and parents, bolstering its position for international partnerships, government funding, and industry collaboration. Paired with a strong focus on continuous improvement, high-quality infrastructure, and strategic governance, it further cements Alliance as a frontrunner in higher education, inspiring confidence across stakeholders and alumni."

He added: "Alliance University remains steadfast in our commitment to drive societal transformation through quality education. We aim to equip our students with the skills, ethics, and knowledge necessary to lead with impact. To all our stakeholders, we reaffirm our dedication to fostering excellence, inclusivity, and innovation across every aspect of the learning journey. Together, we will shape a brighter, more equitable future for our communities and beyond."

"Alliance University's A+ NAAC accreditation marks a pivotal milestone, affirming the University's role as a vital contributor to Karnataka's educational landscape and India's aspirations as a global educational powerhouse. This prestigious recognition strengthens Alliance's position as a trusted partner in higher education, renowned for its academic rigor, infrastructure, and dedication to student success on a global scale," Dr Priestly Shan said.

Recent recognitions reinforce Alliance University's status as a leading institution: it ranks 18th in Law and 70th in Management in the NIRF 2024 has earned a DIAMOND rating from QS I-GAUGE, and stands third among private university B-Schools (3rd in South India and 13th nationally) in the Times B-School Rankings 2024.

Additionally, Alliance University has been ranked No. 1 in the National Sustainability Impact Institution's Ranking (NSIIR) by AIC-RAISE of the Atal Innovation Mission. It also secured 238 Rank in Southern India in the QS Asia Ranking 2024, and has been ranked No. 1 in the National Sustainability Impact Institution's Ranking (NSIIR) by AIC-RAISE of the Atal Innovation Mission. The University also secured 238 rank in Southern India in the QS Asia Ranking 2024, and a Certificate of Achievement at DIISC Rankings 2025, reflecting the University's commitment to digital excellence and innovation. These accomplishments reflect the university's continued ascent in prominence, particularly in management and legal education.

About Alliance University

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the university offers a diverse range of programs that provide students the flexibility to pursue double majors or minors. The curriculum addresses pressing cross-disciplinary issues such as environmental sustainability, ethics, and social responsibility. Utilizing innovative teaching methodologies including blended learning, value-added courses, and ICT-enabled tools the university champions a student-centric approach that cultivates adaptable, well-rounded individuals poised to make meaningful contributions to society.

Alliance's learning environment also emphasizes robust student support through experiential learning, participative teaching techniques, and a structured mentor-mentee program, creating a personalized educational experience. The Corporate Mentorship Program links students with industry leaders, offering them critical insights into professional challenges and real-world applications that sharpen their career readiness.

Alliance University's commitment to research and innovation is evident through its Research Council, competitive research grants, and an established Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) cell, enabling faculty and students to contribute to Scopus-indexed publications and secure patents. The university supports scholarly achievement and discovery through dedicated Centers of Excellence, funded projects, and start-up incubation, fostering a culture that values and advances innovation.

With top-tier infrastructure, the university features a state-of-the-art library, ICT-enabled classrooms, modern laboratories, and extensive sports facilities. A Learning Management System (LMS) enhances the digital learning experience, while unique spaces like the Life and Career Skills (LCS) Lab, an art gallery, a campus museum, and the Alliance University Student Innovation Centre (AUStIc) encourage creativity, inclusivity, and hands-on engagement. The university's advanced ICT infrastructure ensures seamless access to educational resources, supporting active student engagement across multiple learning platforms.

The Career Advancement and Networking (CAN) cell provides comprehensive career services, including internship placements, competitive exam coaching, and dedicated career guidance. Alliance's strong alumni network further supports these efforts, actively mentoring current students and facilitating employment opportunities. Meanwhile, the Department of Student Support Services (DoSSS) enhances student well-being and success, adding a vital dimension to the university's student-centered ethos.

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) upholds the institution's high standards in academic and administrative functions, promoting a culture of continuous improvement. Through the "Green Campus Initiative," Alliance leads in environmental stewardship, implementing waste management, water conservation, and biodiversity preservation practices. Regular Green and Carbon Audits measure and elevate the university's sustainability efforts, fostering an environment of accountability and eco-consciousness within the campus community.

Through the Vidya Spandana scheme, Alliance University extends its impact by providing quality education and career guidance to underserved communities in Karnataka. The university's adoption of five villages demonstrates its dedication to bridging the urban-rural education gap and empowering young individuals. Community outreach initiatives such as legal aid and voter education further underscore Alliance's mission of inclusive education, aligning with NEP 2020's vision of accessible, impactful learning.

For more information, please contact:

Merin Mariya,

Email: merin.mariya@alliance.edu.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553906/Accreditation_NAAC_Alliance_University.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2353585/4573919/AU_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)