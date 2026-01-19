Subscribed to Amagi Media IPO? Here's how to check allotment status online

Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment status: Amagi Media Labs’s initial public offering (IPO) , which is the largest IPO in India this year, raising ₹1,788.62 crore, is expected to finalise its basis of allotment today after the issue was oversubscribed over 30 times.

While initial interest in the cloud-based broadcast and connected TV technology company was somewhat lukewarm, investor demand from both non-institutional investors (NIIs), and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) surged on the last day, leading to an overall subscription of 30.22 times

Priced between ₹343 to ₹361 per share with a lot size of 41 shares, Amagi Media Labs IPO received bids for 82,40,12,260 shares against an offer of 2,72,66,589 shares. Of the total subscriptions, NIIs oversubscribed their portion by 37.36 times, QIBs by 33.77 times, and retail investors, though the least subscribed category, had their quota oversubscribed by 9.31 times.

How to check Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment status online?

Once the allotment is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue.

Direct links to check Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment status online

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment status:

Check Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment status on BSE : https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India : https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html Check Amagi Media Labs IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Amagi Media Labs IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing date

As the allotment process moves forward, unlisted shares of Amagi Media Labs are currently trading around ₹380.5 in the grey market, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹19.5 per share, or about 5.4 per cent above the upper price band of ₹361, according to unofficial market trackers.

The shares of Amagi Media Labs are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, January 21, 2025. Current grey market trends point to a lacklustre listing debut; however, GMP remains an unregulated and speculative indicator and should be treated cautiously.