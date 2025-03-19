Allstate India Enhances Mental Health Resources for Employees

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 19: To further enhance employee well-being, Allstate India recently announced its partnership with Spring Health, a global leader in mental health and wellness solutions. Through this partnership, Allstate India employees and their eligible dependents can now access a wide range of mental health services. The program is designed to address the diverse needs of employees and their families by providing personalized care plans, easy access to therapy and coaching sessions, and ongoing support for mental wellness.

The initiative offers free therapy sessions, available virtually or in person, for each eligible individual. Appointments can be scheduled within two days, including evenings and weekends, making it easier for employees to seek help at their convenience. For adults aged 18 and above, the program also includes free coaching sessions focusing on areas such as personal development, parenting, health, and wellness.

Commenting on the initiative, Monarch Limaye, CHRO, Allstate India, said, "Integrating these resources into Allstate India's employee benefits program creates an environment where mental health is treated with the same importance as physical health. We firmly believe that mental health is integral to an individual's overall well-being. This initiative is an extension of our continued commitment towards creating a workplace where employees feel supported not only professionally but also personally. By making mental health resources accessible to our employees and their families, we are taking a proactive step towards building a healthier and happier community."

The program takes a holistic approach to mental health by offering personalized care plans tailored to each individual's unique needs. Members complete an online assessment that helps identify their immediate concerns and long-term goals. Based on this assessment, they are matched with licensed providers from a diverse network that considers preferences such as specialty, gender, language, and more. A dedicated Care Navigator -- a licensed professional -- guides members through their journey by helping them select the right providers and create care plans. And all this comes at the ease of a simple-to-use mobile app interface.

Recognizing the importance of family well-being, the program extends specialized care to children aged 8 and above as well as teenagers. Parents can manage accounts for dependents under 18 years old to ensure seamless access to therapy services. Employees can benefit from a digital library of self-guided exercises designed to address common challenges such as stress management, anxiety reduction, mindfulness practices, improving sleep quality, and combating burnout.

In times of crisis or urgent need for support, members have access to round-the-clock assistance through a dedicated helpline. The crisis support service ensures that help is always available when it is needed most. Importantly, Allstate India ensures complete confidentiality for all participants in the program. No information about an employee's participation will be shared with the company or anyone else without explicit written consent by the participant unless required by law.

Through this initiative, Allstate India is reinforcing its dedication to creating a culture that values mental wellness as an essential component of employee well-being and productivity and is also setting new benchmarks in employee care.

About Allstate India

Allstate India Private Limited, also known as Allstate India, is a subsidiary of The Allstate Corporation. Allstate India has evolved beyond its technology and operations functions to be the critical strategic business services arm of the corporation. With offices in Bengaluru and Pune, the company offers expertise to the parent organization's business areas, including technology and innovation; claims processing, accounting and imaging services; policy administration; transformation solution design and support services; transformation of property liability service design; global operations and integration; and training and transition.

