Altius Strategic Consulting and BatFast bring Exciting Fan-engagement experience to HPCA, Dharamshala

PRNewswire

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 8: A cross-border collaboration between a US-based global management consulting firm and a British sports technology company, significantly supported by the HPCA, offers a cutting-edge cricket fan experience at the Dharamshala stadium during the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India. The mission of this partnership is to leverage technology to enhance global sports participation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9xwiAAsEqs & ab_channel=altiusstrategicconsulting

The cricket simulator enables cricket enthusiasts of all ages to step into the shoes of Indian cricket legends like Kohli, Dhoni, Tendulkar, and Gavaskar, facing some of the greatest deliveries in World Cup history within an immersive and engaging environment.

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting, tried the historic deliveries at the simulator and appreciated the experience during his HPCA visit.

Arun Singh Dhumal, IPL Chairman, expressed his excitement about this venture. "We brought the cricket simulator to Dharamshala before the World Cup. The enthusiastic response of fans encouraged us to keep it going for the elimination round games."

The simulator was featured at the iconic Dharamshala cricket stadium for five matches of this year's Cricket World Cup, providing a free interactive experience for cricket fans, and offering a unique opportunity to experience the challenges faced by their cricketing heroes on the field.

David Page, the Chairman of the British company, noted their enthusiasm for introducing this fan experience in India, and participating in the world's premier cricket celebration.

Steve Denison, former Chair of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club, and key to this partnership, emphasized the opportunity to enhance customer experience with significant support from HPCA.

BatFast is a global sports technology company based in the UK that aims to drive an increase in global sports participation using their technology. Altius Strategic Consulting, based in the US, aims to elevate customer experience to the next level using innovation and technology, and have partnered with BatFast for this exciting venture in India.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9xwiAAsEqs

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269033/Batfast_Altius.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)