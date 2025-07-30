Altizon Launches APEX Alliance for Azure channel partners

PRNewswire

Princeton (New Jersey) [US], July 30: Altizon Inc., a global leader in Digital Factory SaaS, today introduced the APEX Alliance (Altizon Partner EXcellence Alliance), a new reseller and channel program that helps industrial and OT solution providers build profitable AI businesses on Microsoft Azure.

Following Altizon's availability of its DFX platform and factory analytics applications on Azure, customers can transact through the Azure commercial marketplace, draw down Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC), and bundle software plus services with trusted Microsoft partners. APEX Alliance formalizes incentives, enablement, and co-selling motions to scale industrial AI worldwide.

"Our customers wanted a faster, lower-friction way to deploy AI across factories through the Microsoft partners they already trust," said Vinay Nathan, CEO & Co-founder, Altizon. "APEX Alliance rewards those partners with meaningful recurring revenue and Altizon's decade of industrial data expertise."

Program tiers with recurring revenue:

- Registered - 5% Year-1 referral.

- Authorized Reseller - 15% Year-1 ARR / 10% renewal.

- Elite APEX Strategic - Up to 25% Year-1 ARR / 15% renewal + multi-year growth rebates.

Partners monetize services (integration, managed ops) and can publish industry solution packs in the APEX Catalog. Prebuilt Azure landing-zone blueprints and industrial data adapters (OPC-UA, MQTT, PLC tags) shorten time-to-value and expand deal size.

Early partners span automotive, food & beverage, discrete, process, and energy industries, with multi-plant Azure private-offer deals already in flight.

Partners can enroll now for FY26 planning at altizon.com/partner. For media or partner inquiries: sales@altizon.com

Incentive percentages are illustrative; benefits vary by tier and region; Microsoft eligibility per program rules.

About Altizon

Altizon, a global industrial AI company, powers digital revolutions by helping enterprises leverage machine data to drive business decisions. Altizon's DFX applies advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms to accelerate smart manufacturing initiatives, modernize asset performance management and pioneer new business models for service delivery.

Altizon has been spearheading digital factory initiatives in Industry 4.0 across a range of industry verticals, including Automotive, F & B, Industrials and Remote Industrial Assets.

Altizon is headquartered in New Jersey (USA) and Pune (India).

