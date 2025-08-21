Aludecor Sets a New Benchmark with ACP Louvers - Introducing the Fin and Corrugated Louvers as the Latest in Design Innovation

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 21: Aludecor, India's leading manufacturer in Aluminum Composite Panels (ACP sheets) and pioneer in metal surface solutions, proudly announces the expansion of its design portfolio with the launch of the ACP Fin Louvers. While the FinLine range is the newest highlight, this launch underscores Aludecor's broader mission: redefining the role of ACP Louvers in contemporary architecture and interior design.

Louvers have evolved from being mere airflow tools into bold architectural design elements. They now regulate light, create privacy, and add rhythm and depth to spaces-transforming walls, ceilings, and facades into design statements.

Aludecor's ACP Louvers embody this transformation. Available in versatile finishes such as Woodgrain Warmth, Earthy Tones, and Metallic Charm, they bring visual sophistication, texture, and timeless appeal to both exteriors and interiors. Whether used in facades/claddings, gates, soffits, ceilings, or partitions, ACP Louvers by Aludecor deliver unmatched elegance without compromising durability.

For decades, WPC, PVC, and Gypsum Louvers have been widely used. However, they come with inherent challenges:

* WPC Louvers: Prone to fading, limited design flexibility, heavier in weight.

* PVC Louvers: Glossy, plastic-like appeal, poor outdoor performance, high CO₂ footprint.

* Gypsum Louvers: Indoor-only application, moisture absorption, cracking and low lifespan.

In comparison, Aludecor ACP Louvers offer:

* Superior Durability - Weatherproof, rust-proof, crack-resistant, and dimensionally stable.

* Design Flexibility - Can achieve seamless curves, undulated forms, and diverse textures.

* Fire Safety - Meets global standards for flame resistance, unlike many WPC and PVC variants.

* Eco-Friendliness - Fully recyclable, with a lower carbon footprint than plastic-heavy alternatives.

* Longevity - Lifespan of 15-20 years, outperforming WPC, PVC, and Gypsum by a wide margin.

This clear design and performance edge positions ACP Louvers as the material of choice for future-ready architecture.

The ACP Fin Louvers are the newest jewel in the Metaldhara range. Engineered with automated CNC technology, they ensure flawless precision, seamless alignment, and striking aesthetics.

Available in shades like Heritage Walnut, Shadow Grey, Golden Pine, and Blush Forest, the FinLine Series offers bold verticality and clean lines--perfect for creating rhythm in facades or adding sophistication to interiors. With their lightweight yet strong construction, they deliver beauty with structural confidence.

Speaking about the launch, Saurav Kabra, Director of Aludecor, said: "At Aludecor, design and performance go hand in hand. ACP Louvers represent the future of architectural expression - beautiful, sustainable, and built for endurance. With the new range of ACP corrugated and Fin louvers, we are not only extending our product portfolio but also redefining what louvers can achieve in modern architecture."

As India's first ACP sheet manufacturer with in-house FR granule pelletization, a NABL-accredited FR testing lab, and world-first technologies like zinc and copper composite panels, Aludecor continues to lead the industry in innovation. With 200,000+ projects across 250+ cities and a production capacity of 10.08 million sq. meters annually, the brand remains the trusted partner of architects, builders, and visionaries worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)